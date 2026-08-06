“More Lead in His Pants”: Andy Reid Confirms Josh Simmons Has Gained the Right Kind of Weight to Protect Patrick Mahomes’ Blind Side

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Josh Simmons spent last offseason rehabbing his 2024 knee injury. This offseason, he focused on adding some weight. Not “cheeseburger” weight, but to become a more imposing protector for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

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“He put on weight in the offseason. He’s been able to maintain it,” head coach Andy Reid said after training camp practice on August 6. “I think it’ll help him, not that he couldn’t do it at the other weight, but this gives him a little bit more lead in his pants, and that pays off for you. Over time, it pays off for you during the season.”

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Last year, when Simmons was drafted 32nd overall by the Chiefs, he weighed 317 pounds at the combine before dropping to approximately 285 during his rookie season. Now, he is returning to a bigger frame to better protect Mahomes as he comes back from his own injury.

Imago September 14, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Josh Simmons 71 looks to block during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. /CSM Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250914_zma_c04_675 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

It looks like Simmons has achieved what he said back in June. The offensive tackle wanted to reach 300 pounds before Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. According to The Athletic, he also had six-pack abs on display through his shirt during minicamp.

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“It’s definitely where it needs to be,” Simmons said about his weight right now.

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Simmons spent the offseason rebuilding his strength after two injury-plagued seasons. A knee injury in his senior year limited him to six games. Then a wrist injury last year at the Thanksgiving game ended his 2025 season.

Coach Reid wanted Simmons to gain weight to be more reliable in helping Mahomes maintain better pocket presence and to block edge rushers from sacking him.

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“You don’t want cheeseburger weight,” Reid said in June. “He’s extremely athletic, and he’s gifted that way, so he’s able to get away with some things because of that…he’s extremely strong and very athletic, so you always talk about leverage as a coach, and he does a good job with that, and he was able to function that way last year.”

Mahomes took 34 sacks in 14 games last season—the second-highest of his career. His career high, 36 sacks, came in 2024 over 17 games

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Mahomes is targeting a return on September 14 at Arrowhead Stadium after a season-ending knee injury. Because it was a major injury, the star quarterback will need all the help he can get, especially on his blind side.

With Simmons looking stronger and more physical, the Chiefs would hope that their left tackle can provide the stability Mahomes needs as he works back into his full form.