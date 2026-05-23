Kansas City has one of the most passionate fan bases in the NFL, and the Chiefs remain one of the league’s biggest attractions. It also has arguably the league’s biggest star in Patrick Mahomes. Now, the city is preparing for a massive new chapter with a planned $3 billion stadium project. But despite the scale behind it, recent reports suggest the venue could still miss out on a huge financial opportunity.

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“Kansas City is getting a new stadium, I would think that they’ll get something for that,” Senior NFL insider Albert Breer said on The Dan Patrick Show. “Now, my guess would be it won’t be a Super Bowl, but they are one of these teams that is in line to build a new stadium.

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“Chicago. If they build a dome, and Washington, if they build a dome, they’ll get Super Bowls. With your Clevelands and your Kansas Cities…my guess would be it won’t be a Super Bowl,” Breer added.

While the new stadium, which owner Clark Hunt confirmed plans to unveil early renderings for later this year, may still be able to host Final Four or College Football Playoff games, the Super Bowl is always the biggest prize an NFL city hopes to land. Breer was further asked whether a ‘domed’ stadium in Kansas City could bring the Super Bowl to Missouri, but sadly, his answer remained unchanged.

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“No, I don’t think so, I just don’t think they have the infrastructure,” he stated.

A significant amount of taxpayer money is expected to help fund the new Chiefs stadium, which makes reports of it being viewed as an unlikely Super Bowl venue even more disappointing, even if nothing is official yet. The investment is being made with the expectation that the stadium will generate long-term value. But if the venue and region are unable to host a Super Bowl, Kansas City could potentially miss out on billions in revenue tied to tourism, sponsorships, and major-event spending.

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To get a glimpse of the kind of payout KC could actually be missing out on, we just have to go back a few months. Super Bowl LX in the Bay Area generated a massive amount of revenue.

“We’ve done about $500 million of economic impact in the Bay Area this week, over 100,000 room nights, countless events in the communities, and we’ve donated close to $10 million back to the community, just this week,” San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York said of Super Bowl LX’s economic impact.

New Orleans, too, estimated that Super Bowl LIX generated roughly $658 million for the city last year.

According to Breer, Kansas City’s issue is not about building a new stadium. Instead, it involves several factors that the NFL specifically looks for in a Super Bowl host city. The league has stated that hotel capacity, transportation options, event space, and weather conditions are all key requirements for hosting the big game.

Hotel Capacity Looms As Massive Stumbling Block For KC’s Super Bowl Ambitions

Among the issues, hotel rooms in particular seem to be a huge problem for Kansas City. It is something they will have to address alongside the $3 billion stadium project if they want to seriously be considered for a future Super Bowl.

Nashville has already been selected to host Super Bowl LXIV. The city has invested heavily in infrastructure and, more importantly, hotel room expansion. According to the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp., Nashville is projected to have more than 80,000 hotel rooms by the time the event arrives.

By comparison, Kansas City currently has roughly 14,000 combined units among its largest hotels, according to the Kansas City Business Journal.

It also does not make sense for a city to massively expand its hotel room inventory just for one event. If those rooms are not going to organically fill throughout the rest of the year, questions over the need for a new stadium may arise.

The Chiefs, however, feel that a change is needed and are planning to complete construction by 2031. Hunt also is not giving up on his dream of bringing a Super Bowl to the city.

“We plan on bidding for Final Fours, College Football Playoff games, bowl games, and, of course, the Super Bowl,” Hunt said to the NFL. “It will coincide with the construction of several other NFL buildings, so we will have competition, but I will make sure that Kansas City and the Chiefs put their best foot forward in that process.”