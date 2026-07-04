New Details Emerge From Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding as Ceremonies Begin at MSG

Keeping track of Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s wedding updates has been nothing short of a nightmare dressed like a daydream. But what is perhaps the biggest wedding of the year is finally about to begin. And just like a vintage fantasy love story, this one begins with an ice sculpture.

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting iced out for their wedding party,” TMZ reported. “It looks like an ice sculpture was just delivered to Madison Square Garden … a sure sign this thing’s about to begin.

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“The ice delivery just went down … the frozen art was brought in on a van from Okamoto Studio Custom Ice … an award-winning ice sculpture studio out of Queens.”

Outside MSG, things are quite different. West 31st Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues is closed off, with NYPD on the corners and various checkpoints around MSG. A temporary reception tent gives guests a controlled check-in point before they disappear inside – all part of a security plan built around more than 1,000 invited guests and a midtown lockdown for the day.

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Imago May 23, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce during game three of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

TMZ also reported that the rehearsal dinner ran the night before, with Taylor’s white Chevrolet Suburban arriving at MSG on Thursday afternoon. Selena Gomez was reported to be among the guests at the rehearsal dinner and even shared a video of herself in a car, showing off a Rare Beauty lipstick.

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Around New York City, the guest list has already taken shape in public. Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Sabrina Carpenter, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ed Sheeran, Donna Kelce, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Graham Norton have all been spotted in NY in recent days – a mix of pop stars, actors, family, and British TV royalty.

Inside MSG, the ice sculpture is just one piece of a larger build. Photos and videos reportedly show crews craning a giant white staircase into the arena, unloading scenic crates labeled “Garden Part 1 (scenic),” and draping fabric to create a “massive castle” straight out of a fairy tale. Per TMZ’s reporting, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have also hired a professional movie-set company, Konduit NYC, to handle the custom build, and they’ve also rented MSG at full price for at least three days – setup, celebrate, and strike – at an estimated cost of $1M per night.

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The ice sculpture outside MSG, the castle rising over the Garden floor, everything points to a single goal: turning an arena into a storybook setting for the night. For Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, the biggest day of their lives is here, and Taylor knows just how to set the stage.