NFL Announces Decision on Rashee Rice Incident Amid Disturbing Allegations From Ex-GF

Essentials Inside The Story Domestic abuse allegations thrust Rashee Rice back into off-field controversy

NFL confirms personal conduct policy review after ex-girlfriend’s public claims

Past 2024 car crash suspension resurfaces, compounding scrutiny on Chiefs WR

The last few days have been a downward spiral for Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice, and now there’s an official confirmation on the issue. The NFL has announced its stance regarding the Chiefs’ wide receiver. Rice’s ex-girlfriend, Dacoda Nichole Jones, released a statement on social media about allegations of domestic abuse against him on Wednesday. Since then, the league released a statement addressing these charges.

“We have been in contact with the club about the matter, which will be reviewed under the league’s personal conduct policy,” the NFL’s statement said about the Rashee Rice incident, as reported by Mark Maske of the Washington Post. “The NFL says it will review the allegations made against Rashee Rice under the personal conduct policy.”

What started as a quiet breakup turned explosive on Wednesday. Dacoda Jones, the longtime girlfriend of Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, took to Instagram with a series of troubling allegations, sharing photos of bruises and scratches she claims were inflicted during their relationship. The two had been together for nearly eight years before recently splitting.

Soon, the Kansas City Chiefs also released their response to the allegations regarding Rashee Rice.

“The club is aware of the allegations on social media and is in communication with the National Football League,” the statement said. “We have no further comment at this time.”

Nichole Jones did not mention the wideout by name in the caption when she posted a series of photos. But Jones mentioned the person involved was the father of her children. She has two children: Cassai and Cayden with Rice.

“I’m so tired of keeping quiet I’m so tired of protecting his image,” Nichole wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. “I’ve been through too much in a span of 8 years and I’ve had ENOUGH! I’ve dealt with abuse for years, me and this man decided to break up a couple months ago and since then it’s been nothing but hell.”

She then went into detail about how she was victimized by the father of her two children. Following this, she alleged that Rice had left them in Kansas and that she had to beg for money so that she could drive back to Texas. She also alleged that they have an agreement that Rice has not followed, and that he is trying to remove them from their home.

For now, the NFL has issued a brief response confirming a decision to review the matter under the league’s personal conduct policy. It also marks another unwanted chapter for Rashee Rice, who found himself in the spotlight for a separate off-field incident back in 2024. As the league evaluates its next steps, scrutiny of the Chiefs’ receiver is once again intensifying.

Rashee Rice was suspended for the car crash incident in 2024

Rashee Rice’s off-field troubles go beyond recent allegations. In July 2025, a Dallas County judge sentenced the Chiefs wide receiver to 30 days in jail and five years of deferred probation after a plea deal in the March 30, 2024, high-speed multi-car crash that left several people injured. Rice pleaded guilty to two third-degree felony charges.

The WR was also required to pay roughly $115,000 in medical restitution to the victims. His sentence can be served at any point during the probation period, and the NFL later imposed a six-game suspension on him for violating the personal conduct policy as a result of the incident.

Prosecutors revealed that Rice was driving a Lamborghini Urus SUV at 119mph when he made “multiple aggressive maneuvers around traffic” and struck other vehicles.

With the car crash incident from 2024 and now these domestic abuse allegations, Rice faces his second NFL investigation. As the league’s inquiry unfolds, these mounting off-field issues threaten to derail what was shaping up to be a promising career for the 25-year-old.