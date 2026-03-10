NFL Announces Draft Decision For Chiefs as Andy Reid Makes 3 Roster Signings In Offseason

Essentials Inside The Story Chiefs gain compensatory pick as Brett Veach reshapes 2026 draft arsenal

later round comp pick pushes Chiefs’ 2026 draft total

Free-agency losses including Justin Reid, Hopkins triggered compensatory formula

Armed with their highest draft pick in over a decade, the Kansas City Chiefs are in an unfamiliar position: rebuilding on the fly. But before they even get to the draft board, the league has handed them another asset to accelerate their return to Super Bowl contention.

GM Brett Veach and Co. will now pick near the end of the fifth round at No. 176 overall. With this pick, the Chiefs now have two first-round picks (No. 9 overall and No. 29 overall), one second-round pick (No. 40 overall), one third-round pick (No. 74 overall), one fourth-round pick (No. 109 overall), three fifth-round picks (No. 147 overall, No. 168 overall, and No. 176 overall), and one sixth-round pick (No. 210 overall).

The Chiefs joined the New Orleans Saints, the Green Bay Packers, and the Minnesota Vikings as teams that received one compensatory pick.

Meanwhile, other teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, and Philadelphia Eagles received four compensatory picks in the 2026 NFL draft. These awarded picks are between the third and seventh rounds and are assigned to teams based on the value of compensatory free agents lost.

These free agents are determined by a formula that considers salary, playing time, and postseason honors.

The Kansas City Chiefs were likely awarded the extra pick after facing a net loss from signing cornerback Kristian Fulton ($10M) and right tackle Jaylon Moore ($15M) while losing Tershawn Wharton to the Carolina Panthers ($15.02M), Justin Reid to the Saints ($10.5M), and DeAndre Hopkins to the Ravens ($5M).

With this decision, the Chiefs’ front office will have its work cut out for the draft, as the franchise is expected to bring in offensive talent to help QB1 Patrick Mahomes.

However, with the draft still a month away, Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid have made big moves in free agency to bolster their roster ahead of the 2026 season.

Chiefs make blockbuster free agency signings for 2026 season

With the team missing out on the playoffs for the first time since 2014, GM Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid were on the offensive in the early phase of free agency. The Chiefs have reportedly made a few big splashes, which could help them return to Super Bowl contention.

Kicking off the list is Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker, who has agreed to a three-year deal worth $43.05 million in base value with $28.7 million fully guaranteed. The maximum value is $45 million.

For the Chiefs, running back Isiah Pacheco didn’t have a single rushing attempt that resulted in 20 or more yards, while Kareem Hunt had one. Hence, this addition of Walker, who finished the season with 221 carries for 1,027 rushing yards and 5 rushing touchdowns, will be a major boost.

Alongside the Super Bowl MVP, Veach and Co. have reached an agreement to bring back franchise cornerstone Travis Kelce on a one-year, $12 million contract that could reach $15 million. With Kelce’s return, the franchise will ensure offensive stability.

The third signing made by the Chiefs’ front office was to bring in former New England Patriots defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga on a three-year, $21 million deal, including $14 million guaranteed.

This signing will help bolster a defensive line that lacked depth behind franchise legend Chris Jones, as Omarr Norman-Lott, the 2025 second-round pick, sustained a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee in October.

These deals are a clear sign that the Chiefs’ leadership wants to ensure the 2025 season was a blip and the franchise will be ready to dominate the league again, as they have done for the better part of this decade.