The Kansas City Chiefs routed the Atlanta Falcons 35-13 on November 15, 2026, yet one fourth-quarter moment involving Patrick Mahomes reignited bigger questions about how the league treats star quarterbacks. Instead of letting the game fade out, the NFL stepped in afterward with a stack of fines against Atlanta.

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According to the official NFL Week 10 accountability list, three Falcons players have been hit with four fines during their Week 11 bye week. In fact, the league hit defensive end Brandon Dorlus with not one but two fines, while safety DeMarcco Hellams and linebacker Harold Perkins were hit with one penalty each.

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Both Hellams and Perkins’ infractions came in the second quarter of the game, and neither drew a flag during live play. With seven minutes and 12 seconds left on the clock, placekicker Jake Moody kicked the ball deep into Chiefs territory, with it landing on the 4-yard line. As wide receiver Jacob de Jesus returned the kickoff 19 yards to the Kansas City 23-yard line, he was tackled by Perkins, who was leading with his helmet. The linebacker was fined $5,203 for ‘Unnecessary Roughness’, specifically for use of the helmet.

Hellams’ infraction came barely a minute later, at the 6:32 mark. He was fined $6,509, also under the ‘Unnecessary Roughness’ category, for a hit on a defenseless player. The Chiefs were 1st and 10 when Mahomes threw a short pass to wide receiver Rashee Rice for 10 yards, whom Hellams tackled at the Chiefs’ 44-yard line.

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Although no flag was thrown at the time of play, the league imposed the fine after reviewing the game. In fact, there was a greater outcry about his first-quarter tackle involving Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce that ended in him landing a low hit to the Chiefs tight end’s ankle.

But it was Dorlus’ fourth-quarter infractions that caused the most uproar and led to many suggesting that the NFL officials were partial towards Mahomes. His more controversial penalty came at the 11:03 mark, with the league imposing a $7,114 fine for a late hit on the quarterback. Mahomes threw a short 2-yard pass to Josh Downs from Atlanta’s 21-yard line and was tackled by Dorlus, which led to the sideline referees throwing the flag for a roughing-the-passer penalty.

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It ended in the Chiefs gaining an automatic first down. Two plays later, they scored a touchdown that put the game further out of the Falcons’ reach. That backlash also comes with past history around Mahomes. Earlier in September, Miami’s Chop Robinson was flagged against Kansas City without getting an extra fine, and Will Anderson Jr. and Henry To’oTo’o also avoided fines after unnecessary roughness flags on Mahomes during the 2025 playoffs.

Seeing Dorlus get fined $7,114 for a late hit on Mahomes gives critics more fuel when comparing how the league handles similar plays. The Falcons defensive lineman was fined another $7,114 for ‘Unsportsmanlike Conduct’ after he taunted the Chiefs after Mahomes’ short middle pass from the Chiefs’ 48-yard line to tight end Noah Gray ended in an incompletion, bringing his total up to $14,228.

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Chiefs TE Backs Up DeMarcco Hellams After First Quarter Tackle

During the Chiefs’ opening drive, tight end Travis Kelce caught a 23-yard pass before being tackled by Hellams. The Falcons defender’s tackle aggravated the latter’s already-injured ankle, forcing him to walk off the field to be evaluated by the medical staff. Although he eventually returned to play in the second quarter, it didn’t stop critics from suggesting that Hellams had intentionally engaged in a ‘dirty’ tactic and targeted Kelce’s injured ankle while making the tackle.

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However, while answering fan questions about the incident during the November 18 episode of the New Heights podcast, Kelce disagreed. In fact, he even dismissed the idea of the tackle warranting a flag.

“I don’t know if that was the case; the way he tackled me… I just got caught in a bad position,” Kelce said. “You know, that’s football. And on the flip side, you know, if it was a quote-unquote intentional, you know, extra grab and turn of the ankle, you know, it’s just part of it. I don’t think it was, you know, crazy enough for it to get a flag or it to be a fine or anything like that. Obviously, in the moment, I thought it was, because it hurt like hell.”