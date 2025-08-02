NFL Coach Gives 1-Word Blunt Review to Travis Kelce’s ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

The funny thing about Travis Kelce’s Happy Gilmore 2 cameo isn’t that it happened, it’s how hard it lands. You don’t expect him to moonlight as a smug waiter in a Sandler sequel, much less fire Bad Bunny in under two minutes. But there he was: tux on, charm dialed up, flipping the scene on its head. And it might be one of the best athlete cameos of the year.

Kelce didn’t need more than two minutes to dominate the frame. That same week, the show racked up 46.7 million views in three days and landed the biggest Netflix film debut in U.S. history, per Variety. As fans raved about Kelce’s unexpected performance, the NFL world tuned in, too. And among those was Cleveland Browns’ Kevin Stefanski, whose own children have loved the show.

Stefanski didn’t hold back when asked for his verdict. “At first, I wasn’t too excited when they announced they were making it—Happy Gilmore was one of my favorite movies growing up, and honestly, a favorite for a lot of people our age,” he admitted during his recent appearance on 92.3 The Fan. Well, he’s not wrong! For an entire generation, Happy Gilmore wasn’t just a comedy—it was the sports comedy. So naturally, the sequel had sky-high expectations and equal amounts of skepticism. “But I ended up watching it and thought, ‘Okay, that was fine,’” Stefanski said, summing it up with a one-word review: “fine”. That’s not exactly glowing praise, but it’s not a dismissal either.

He continued, “You could tell they had fun with it. The first hour was pretty fun. Shooter was outstanding.” Stefanski’s appreciation for Christopher McDonald’s return as the legendary Shooter McGavin echoed what many longtime fans felt. The nostalgia hits, and McDonald delivers. But what really stood out? “My kids loved it. And maybe that’s the real story—the new generation enjoyed it.

The film’s cast list was packed. Cameos from Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, and even Sandler’s daughter, Sunny. And while Travis stole one dinner scene, his brother Jason Kelce had mixed feelings: “Absolutely devastating start!” he posted after watching the opening minutes. But you know who loved it even more. It was Travis. For him, it was pure joy. “That was a dream come true. That was awesome,” he said during his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. But as the credits rolled, all eyes have now shifted from screens to the field because Chiefs camp is here, and Travis Kelce is stepping into his 13th season of his career.

Is this Travis Kelce’s last dance with the Chiefs?

Travis Kelce might be 35 going on 36, but watching him at Chiefs training camp, you’d never guess it. The man looks like he shaved ten years off—not just in body, but in burst. “He’s svelte right now. He looks like he’s 20. He’s doing a great job,” head coach Andy Reid said via Charles Goldman of A to Z. “He’s in great shape. You can see he’s been working out… He’s worked hard to get to this spot.” The highlight? A long run where Kelce outran defenders with a sudden burst that had the sidelines buzzing. Thirteen seasons in, and yet somehow, he’s moving like he’s back in year three.

via Imago FILE PHOTO: Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts on stage after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images/File Photo

That doesn’t mean retirement talk has gone away. It’s just been postponed. Kelce is entering the final year of his two-year, $34.25 million extension, and whispers about when he might walk away are growing louder. He’s heard them. Everyone has. But as for his answer? It’s a deflection, not a denial.

“It’s the last one on the contract,” Kelce said on Bussin’ With the Boys. “I’m focused on this one. I don’t know what next year is going to feel like.” That uncertainty is honest. He’s not bluffing; he just doesn’t have the answer yet. After all, how do you plan the end when your body feels this fresh and the team still needs you?