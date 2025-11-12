NFL Doctor Sets Timeline for Isiah Pacheco as Andy Reid Announces Injury Update on Chiefs RB

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading into Week 11 on a fence as they aim to defend their nine-year-long win streak. They will clash with the Broncos, who are ruling the AFC West with an 8-2 record. But there’s one big question hanging over the team—will Isiah Pacheco play on Sunday? He has been MIA for the past two weeks, right after the Chiefs’ bye week. Now, an NFL doctor has just revealed when we could see Pacheco back on the field.

“There’s a chance Pacheco needs another week to heal,” NFL injury expert Jesse Morse wrote on X.

His tweet came in response to Chiefs reporter Matt McMullen, who shared head coach Andy Reid’s latest update on Pacheco. On Sunday, Andy said he’ll have to “see on Pacheco,” while confirming that the RB won’t be practicing ahead of the next matchup on November 17. While it’s disappointing news for the Chiefs fans, the team might be playing it safe with Isiah’s recovery.

So far, he has played eight games before the injury put him on the sidelines. In the Week 8 clash against the Commanders, Isiah Pacheco hurt his knee badly in the last quarter. The crowd saw him walking off the field, but he never returned. Later, tests confirmed a sprained MCL, and the Chiefs officially labeled him “week-to-week,” suggesting a longer recovery period.

Further, the seventh-round pick didn’t play in the Week 9 matchup against the Bills, right before the team’s bye. It offered Isiah Pacheco much-needed downtime to heal and gear up for this week. However, it’s unrealistic to expect him to bounce back as the usual recovery window for MCL sprains is 4 to 6 weeks.

It’s understandable for the running back to take some additional time off as he recovers. Meanwhile, Kansas City is gearing up for a challenging matchup ahead. If Denver can defeat Kansas City, they’ll secure a four-game lead and assert their dominance over the Chiefs. Additionally, Broncos pass rusher Nik Bonitto openly discussed the Chiefs’ longstanding dominance in the league.

Isiah Pacheco out, Bonitto eyes Mahomes and divisional dominance

For nearly a decade, the Chiefs have ruled the AFC West. But could it change this season? Nik thinks it’s possible if the team can keep its momentum and face the seventeen-time divisional champions head-on. His words capture the sentiment of Denver’s locker room, which is likely about dethroning their long-time rivals.

Kansas City has asserted its dominance throughout by refusing to give an inch of ground to its opponents. It’s a strategy quarterback Patrick Mahomes embodies better than anyone on the squad. But this very mentality could make Bonitto and other pass rushers target him more intensely. Nik understands the gravity of the situation, but he comes prepared.

“I said it the other day on Thursday night. I mean, this division has been run by the Chiefs for so many years now. So, if we’re gonna want to be that team to win a division and reach the goals that we said we want, we’re going to have to go through them and beat them. So, we’re excited for the opportunity.”

“I know, it’s gonna be a really important game for, I would say, both teams honestly. We’re trying to keep our lead in the division, and they’re trying to keep stacking wins to get up there. So, it’s going to be a big game for both teams, and I know we’re going to have a good little game plan, and be really excited for them actually.”

However, the LB also has no doubts about Patrick Mahomes and knows he is a QB capable of turning a game around, even last minute. And he is definitely excited that he gets an opportunity to play against Mahomes.

“Oh yeah, I mean, that’s the guy that everyone looks to when it comes to sacking the quarterback… I mean, he’s one of the best in our game. So for sure—gonna be excited.”

As Denver braces itself to beat Kansas City, all eyes are on the Broncos’ game plan for the big night.