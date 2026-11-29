Even Buffalo Bills fans couldn’t defend this one. Terrell Owens, who said he was rooting for the Bills, called the officiating “beyond ridiculous” after Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice’s catch reversal. He wasn’t alone. Andy Reid and John Harbaugh have both questioned the catch rule, and Brittany Mahomes reshared posts attacking the call. As a result, the NFL now faces pressure to explain, and possibly rewrite, how it defines a catch.

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“The NFL held discussions about what constitutes a catch last offseason, and there are expected to be more this offseason after recent controversial plays involving Kansas City’s Rashee Rice and Jacksonville’s Parker Washington,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on Instagram.

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“But contained inside the report that the competition committee issued last offseason is a reminder of what the NFL is looking for and still hopes will apply to any further controversial catches this season.”

The Rashee Rice catch incident took place on Thanksgiving night, November 26. The Chiefs and Bills were tied 10–10 with 1:51 left in the fourth quarter. But facing third-and-10 from their own 9-yard line, quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an 11-yard pass to Rice near the sideline.

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Rice secured the pass while falling to the turf. His elbow hit the ground first, followed by the tip of the ball contacting the turf while pinned between his hand and shoulder.

The Rice Call Didn’t Beat the Chiefs. 26 Seconds Did.

local_fire_department HOT TAKE play_arrow Everyone blames the call. Nobody’s talking about the last 26 seconds. Newscom World via Imago Chance to win30 % before the call42 % Yes, the call hurt. 42% became 30%. 10203040 Ruled no catch Chiefs’ 9 The verdict Blame the call if you like. The Chiefs had the ball last. The Chiefs’ chance to win, in three steps: 1 The call: 42% down to 30% 2 The ball back: up to 54% 3 Three mistakes: down to zero Chance to win from a play-by-play win probability model. Bills 13, Chiefs 10. arrow_back See why arrow_forward Three plays decided this game. None was the call. That should have been it. It wasn’t. Better off than before the call. So how did they lose? 54% to zero. Not one of them was a referee. The call cost field position. The last 26 seconds cost the game.

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Officials initially ruled it a completed catch for a crucial first down. However, the NFL replay office in New York overturned the call to an incomplete pass. NFL Vice President of Instant Replay Mark Butterworth explained that when the ball hit the turf, Rice’s right hand slid up from the laces toward the tip of the ball, which replay officials deemed a “loss of control” while going to the ground.

However, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and several analysts argued that a tiny hand shift was nowhere near “clear and obvious” enough to reverse an on-field catch.

But that said, four days earlier, Jacksonville Jaguars WR Parker Washington also faced a similar ruling during the New York Giants game on November 22. The Jaguars trailed New York 20–6 early in the fourth quarter and faced a third-down play in the red zone.

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That is when quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw a 12-yard pass toward Parker Washington in the back corner of the end zone. Washington hauled in the pass and dragged both feet in bounds before falling out of bounds. As he hit the ground, the ball shifted slightly in his grasp.

Officials on the field ruled the pass incomplete, and the call stood after Jaguars head coach Liam Coen challenged the play. Mark Butterworth later stated that Washington shifted the ball upon contacting the turf, with Coen noting officials told him “the ball switched hands,” and did not establish full control until he was already out of bounds.

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In the aftermath, settling for a field goal instead of a touchdown, the Jaguars ultimately lost 23–18. Meanwhile, former NFL referee and CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore disagreed with the ruling live on air, noting that slight movement does not automatically mean a loss of control if the receiver maintains possession.

All of these have led to controversies around catches in the league. But what exactly is the NFL rulebook definition of a completed catch?

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Under NFL Rule 8, Section 1, Article 3, a forward pass is ruled a completed catch only when a player satisfies three distinct criteria in order.

“(a) secures control of the ball in his hands or arms prior to the ball touching the ground; and

“(b) touches the ground inbounds with both feet or with any part of his body other than his hands; and

“(c) after (a) and (b) have been fulfilled, clearly performs any act common to the game (e.g., extend the ball forward, take an additional step, tuck the ball away and turn upfield, or avoid or ward off an opponent), or he maintains control of the ball long enough to do so,” according to the NFL Rulebook.

While the league officially removed the phrase “surviving the ground” from the rulebook in 2018, the underlying requirement still exists in practice through a specific note attached to the rule. So, even now, if a receiver loses control while going to the ground and the ball touches the field before they regain control, the pass is ruled incomplete.

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While Rashee Rice and Parker Washington are the two headline-grabbing rulings prompting the NFL Competition Committee to revisit the catch rule during the 2027 offseason, disputes over replay review standards and subtle ball movement have been a recurring weekly issue throughout the 2026 season.

During the 2026 offseason, the Competition Committee issued a specific directive reminding officials that an on-field ruling “may be changed only when there is clear and obvious video evidence that the ruling on the field was incorrect.”

Coaches, including New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh, have publicly echoed Andy Reid’s frustration, noting that rules around receivers going to the ground have become “real gray.”

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“I thought I did,” Harbaugh said in a press conference. “Now it goes to replay, and I don’t know. I don’t know. Once it goes to replay, it gets all real gray. That was the same way last year, so that hasn’t changed.”

That said, the NFL has not made any official announcement regarding rule changes, with the NFL Competition Committee expected to revisit the catch rules and replay review thresholds during the 2027 offseason.