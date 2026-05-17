NFL Injury Expert Issues Concerning Patrick Mahomes Update After Chiefs QB’s Viral Golf Swing Amid ACL Recovery

Patrick Mahomes gave fans of the Kansas City Chiefs another reason to feel optimistic about his recovery from a torn ACL and LCL that he suffered in December. On May 15, he shared a video from his annual golf event that showed the QB hitting a clean golf shot while shifting weight onto his injured left leg, which was still in a sleeve. It was still a positive sign for the Chiefs as he continues his recovery. However, concerns have also been raised about his timeline back to full strength.

According to an NFL injury expert, the Chiefs may need to be cautious with their long-term planning, as Mahomes’ full return to form could still be uncertain depending on how his knee responds over time.

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“There is no way he will be 100% for Week 1. Physiology & biology doesn’t work that way,” former San Diego Chargers head team doctor David J. Chao said on X. “He will be ready to play QB & throw from the pocket Week 1, no question. But that doesn’t mean he can be Patrick Mahomes, or what makes him great in terms of extending plays. There is no way anyone, even the Chiefs, knows if Mahomes will start Week 1 or not. They’ll have a decision to make on whether he’s risking anything by playing & injuring himself because he’s less mobile. It’s not just about the knee.”

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Mahomes suffered his season-ending surgery against the Los Angeles Chargers during a Week 15 loss. He then underwent surgery in mid-December and began his rehab in Kansas City with Chiefs physical therapist Julie Frymyer. Mahomes also traveled to Dallas for checks with orthopedist Dr. Dan Cooper and his staff, who performed his surgery.

Fast-forwarding to May 2026, Doctor David J. Chao’s assessment about Mahomes comes up after the Chiefs QB1 shared a video of playing golf at the 15 and Mahomies charity Golf Classic. This video went instantly viral and led speculation about Mahomes being ahead of schedule, especially after head coach Andy Reid confirmed that the Chiefs can expect Mahomes to start the Week 1 clash against the Denver Broncos.

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“He’s getting better every day; he’s not taking any setbacks,” Reid said during his appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. “It’s a day-to-day thing, and as long as he keeps making progress forward, maybe we’ll have a chance to see him in the first game. But we’ll play that as we go.”

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Although it appears the Chiefs remain optimistic about Patrick Mahomes’ return as the QB1 in Week 1, one can’t simply ignore Dr. Chaos’ prognosis on the star signal caller’s injury. If Mahomes and Kansas City rush his return, it could be fatal to the future of the franchise and certainly ruin their chances to push for a Super Bowl this season.

It wouldn’t be a massive surprise if Andy Reid and co. decided to give Mahomes extra time to ensure 100% fitness. However, this uncertainty hasn’t stopped the NFL from including the Chiefs across a significant number of primetime games this season, despite concerns raised by tight end Travis Kelce.

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Chiefs to feature in 6 Primetime despite Patrick Mahomes’ injury

Ahead of the 2026 schedule release, star tight end Travis Kelce appeared worried about the Kansas City Chiefs not being featured in many nationally televised games after finishing third in the AFC West with a 6-11 record and missing the playoffs. All those concerns were resolved once the NFL schedule was released.

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“The Chiefs are currently slated to play six Primetime contests, with GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium hosting three,” the franchise confirmed as they released their 2026 schedule. “The club will be featured in at least 10 national games and will play on the road Weeks 12-13 on back-to-back Thursday nights.”

Kansas City will have their season opener against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football before playing against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 on Sunday night. The Chiefs’ next Primetime will be another SNF clash against the Seattle Seahawks, followed by a Thanksgiving special, five weeks later, against the Buffalo Bills.

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Kansas City will then take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13 on Prime Video on a Thursday night. Two weeks later, the Chiefs will host the New England Patriots at home in another Monday night special. In Week 16, the Chiefs and division rival Los Angeles Chargers will battle it out in a Saturday matchup on NBC and Peacock.

Patrick Mahomes’ return timeline remains uncertain, but the Chiefs are staying optimistic. While he may not be fully himself in Week 1, Kansas City has clearly shown they are ready to compete in 2026, with a packed Primetime schedule and high expectations. How Mahomes recovers will ultimately determine how far the Chiefs can go this season.