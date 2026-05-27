NFL Insider Claims Chiefs’ Trust In Rashee Rice Is Fading After 30-Day Jail Sentence Over Probation Violation

Talent has never been the question for Rashee Rice, as he showed immense promise in his rookie season to help the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII. However, the problem they are facing is that the same talent is not too reliable due to all the legal issues he has been involved in over the past year.

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A Dallas court ordered Rice to serve an immediate 30-day jail sentence for a violation of his probation due to a failed drug test. The probation he was under was related to the multi-car crash on a Dallas highway, where he and his friends fled the scene and left several people injured. By his actions, Rice has forced his own immediate incarceration and led the Chiefs’ front office to seriously question whether he can be relied upon. NFL Insider Albert Breer opened up on what the Chiefs were thinking about all this during the important part of the offseason.

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“The Chiefs can’t trust Rashee Rice. The drug test Rice failed wasn’t a drug test. It was an intelligence test. Rice knew the tests were coming. He knew what was on the line. Now he must deal with the fallout,” Albert Breer wrote on Sports Illustrated.

Rice was under strict judicial oversight since 2024. His probation was for five years, and even the league punished him with a six-game suspension at the start of last season.

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His jail sentence for the violation of probation couldn’t come at a worse time for the Chiefs. He is completely locked out of the team’s critical offseason program. This includes ongoing OTAs to be held on May 26–28 and June 1–3. It also encompasses the mandatory minicamp scheduled for June 9–11.

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To make matters worse, just before his sentencing, Rice recently underwent a surgical cleanup on his knee to remove loose debris and get treatment for chronic inflammation. Now that he isn’t working on rehab with the Chiefs’ medical staff, his recovery is completely stalled inside a cell.

This means the team could be set to miss him for an extended period of time, depending on how his recovery goes. For a player who has played only 12 games in the past two seasons, this is already not a great sign. Even during the last campaign, after his suspension, Rice had some injury problems and eventually got ruled out for the season with two games to go after he suffered a concussion.

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The growing concern surrounding his availability is one of the reasons the Chiefs could start thinking of a life without him. Undoubtedly, when available, he is a vital cog in their offense. However, with the shadow of controversies and injuries constantly lingering, they might be starting to lose faith in the wide receiver.

Another cause for concern around Rice is what the league would have to say about his probation violation. The league’s threshold for cannabis discipline has softened in recent years, but Rice’s issues arise from breaching the court order. This means that a policy violation suspension is still very much on the table. The league already handed him a six-game suspension last season under the personal conduct policy following his initial conviction. That disciplinary action saw him pulled off the practice field and docked pay.

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With Rice currently in the last year of his deal, these are not issues that can be taken lightly by the team. While they have faith in his talent, a big contract will not be granted if there is a lack of faith.

No Hopes for Rashee Rice to Get a Contract Extension from the Chiefs

When Rice walked into the NFL, he did not walk in as the best WR in his draft class. He was picked 55th overall in 2022 by the Chiefs, but in his rookie season itself proved why he could go on to be a special player. Rice burst onto the scene with seven touchdowns for 938 yards in his rookie season. This impressive performance had the franchise viewing him as their next great offensive weapon.

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The brilliance is still there, but it is the controversies that have led the franchise to question if he is worth the next contract.

“He is going to be now in a jail cell, rehabbing a knee injury. Going into the last year of his contract without a new deal on the horizon,” said ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “It’s really unfortunate, it’s all there for him.”

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Rice is currently in the final year of his four-year, $6.4 million rookie contract. Barring all the injuries and off-the-field issues, Insiders have stated that the WR would be at least worth $30 million. The reason the number is quoted that high is his numbers last season. In just eight games, Rice recorded 53 receptions, 571 yards, and 5 receiving touchdowns.

He is still only 26 and can definitely turn things around. The Chiefs would certainly want that to happen, as they have seen what Rice can do when he dedicates himself to the game. For now, he will have to finish his prison sentence, and while he awaits what the league’s punishment would be, Rice needs to remember that he is in the final year of his contract, and any shortcoming moving forward would lead to him losing out on a lot of money or even risking his spot in the league.