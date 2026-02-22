NFL Insider Shares Update on Travis Kelce’s Return After Andy Reid Addresses Chiefs TE’s Future

November 28, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 warms up prior a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 27, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. – ZUMAm67_ 20251128_zaf_m67_010 Copyright: xChrisxTorresx

For the first time in his storied career, Travis Kelce’s future in a Chiefs uniform is a genuine question, but a new insider report is pushing back against the retirement narrative. After head coach Andy Reid recently addressed the tight end’s situation, a fresh report suggests this story may not be heading toward retirement after all.

“My understanding is that they’ve already been in contract talks,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said. “It seems like this is trending toward Travis coming back and playing for Kansas City, but nothing is done until it’s done. Travis has a lot going on in his life outside of football. He may not have the howitzer anymore in terms of the top-end speed that he did back in the day, but he’s still a functional NFL tight end.”

Meanwhile, Kelce’s production still speaks for itself. At 36, he finished 2025 with 76 catches for 851 yards and five touchdowns. Although the Chiefs struggled, he remained among the top reliable tight ends. With his deal set to expire in March 2026 amid talk of retirement, questions about a 14th season have only grown louder.

Back in January, after Kansas City ended the year at 6-11 and missed the playoffs, Kelce admitted he needed time to reflect. Now, with a new update about Kelce being in contract talks, things are looking up for Chiefs fans.

“Right now it’s just finding that answer and seeing how the body feels after this [final] game and kinda when it all settles down,” Travis said at the end of the 2025 season.

Walking away now would mean ending on a sour note for the TE. The 2025 campaign marked only the second time in 13 seasons that he failed to reach the postseason. The Chiefs might need him more than ever.

Patrick Mahomes is recovering from an ACL injury, and Rashee Rice faces legal uncertainty at receiver. As a result, Kelce could anchor the offense while mentoring younger players. Recently, head coach Andy Reid also opened up on his tight end’s situation.

Andy Reid confirms ongoing talks as Travis Kelce weighs Chiefs return

While Travis Kelce has yet to lock in a decision for 2026, Andy Reid made one thing clear this week. The Kansas City Chiefs coach confirmed he has stayed in contact with his tight end. However, he stopped short of offering a firm update, explaining that both sides continue to talk as the offseason unfolds in the City of Fountains.

“I’ve said this before: as long as there’s communication, I’m good,” Reid told reporters on Friday. “That means people want to move forward. I think that’s where Trav is. I’m not trying to put words in his mouth at all, and I try to give him some space here. He’s been doing this a long time, and he can sort all that out going forward. But we’re proceeding with that, and there is communication going on.”

Meanwhile, Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt echoed a similar sentiment. He made it clear the organization wants Kelce back while still respecting his timeline. Hunt also pointed to Kelce’s leadership and steady production as central to the team’s identity.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that he can still play,” Clark said.

Recently, Chiefs player Chris Jones also dismissed Kelce’s retirement chatter.

“I’m not buying it; he’ll be back next year,” Jones said in early January. “I can’t promise you anything about another man. This was a tricky year for us. I have faith in my dawg coming back.”

Still, Kelce faces more than football decisions. He is planning a wedding with Taylor Swift, and Page Six reported they expect to marry in June, which can influence his decision. So now, Kansas City waits to see how it all plays out.