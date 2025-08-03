NFL Legend Has Strong Message for Patrick Mahomes Haters After Chiefs QB Admitted to Struggles

Kansas City’s Super Bowl LIX loss to Philadelphia still stings like a fresh wound heading into training camp. The Chiefs got embarrassed on football’s biggest stage, creating doubt about their dynasty’s longevity for the first time in years. Critics smell blood in the water, questioning whether Kansas City can maintain its AFC West stranglehold for another season. The defeat wasn’t just disappointing—it was demoralizing. Patrick Mahomes looked human for once, struggling behind a porous offensive line that couldn’t protect him when it mattered most. Yet Mahomes and Kansas City remain the gold standard that everyone else chases relentlessly through another season. And they’ve got one supporter.

NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin refused to buy into the negativity surrounding Kansas City’s championship chances. The former Cowboys star appeared on the Rich Eisen Show to defend the Chiefs against mounting criticism from analysts and fans alike. His passionate defense cut straight through the noise of offseason speculation. “You can expect all you want from the AFC West teams, but what you know is Patrick Mahomes is going to be Patrick Mahomes!” Irvin declared during his appearance. His emphatic statement reflected unwavering belief in the quarterback’s ability to overcome any adversity thrown his way.

Irvin dismissed concerns about improved division competition entirely. Denver and Los Angeles have upgraded significantly, while Las Vegas remains dangerous when healthy. None of that matters when Mahomes takes the field, according to the Hall of Famer’s assessment of the situation. “I hear everybody always talking about what they expect out of the Broncos, what they expect out of the Chargers, what they expect out of the Raiders. You can expect all you want. What you know is Patrick Mahomes gonna be Pat Mahomes. I don’t care about none of that,” Irvin explained with characteristic passion.

The former receiver highlighted Kansas City’s improved offensive line as a reason for optimism heading into the new campaign. “They solidified that offensive line,” Irvin noted, addressing the unit’s struggles that plagued Mahomes throughout last season’s playoff run.

Mahomes dragged an injured and depleted roster to the Super Bowl despite constant pressure and limited weapons. His individual brilliance masked serious organizational flaws that have since been addressed through strategic roster improvements. Despite receiving praise from respected analysts like Irvin, the Chiefs quarterback has privately admitted to his own performance struggles during that crushing Super Bowl defeat.

Patrick Mahomes admits his deep ball struggles

Kansas City’s explosive offense disappeared somewhere between Tyreek Hill’s departure and last season’s Super Bowl disaster. The Chiefs transformed from an aerial circus to dink-and-dunk specialists, frustrating fans who remembered when Mahomes regularly launched bombs downfield. Training camp brings renewed hope that the vertical passing attack can return to championship form.

The numbers tell a brutal story about Kansas City’s offensive decline. Between 2018 and 2022, Mahomes averaged 4.3 deep attempts per game with spectacular results: 45 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and a 112.3 passer rating. Those glory days vanished quickly as defensive coordinators adjusted their schemes to eliminate big plays. Recent seasons brought humbling statistics that exposed the offense’s limitations.

Mahomes’s deep attempts dropped to just three per game in 2023-24, producing only four touchdowns against eight interceptions. His passer rating on throws beyond 20 yards plummeted to an embarrassing 47.7, reflecting both poor execution and limited opportunities.

The quarterback accepts responsibility for the offensive stagnation plaguing Kansas City’s championship hopes. “I have to be better at throwing the ball down the field. Obviously, we weren’t good enough there. If teams are going to challenge us at the line of scrimmage, if teams are going to challenge us to throw the ball deep, we have to show we can do that. If we can do that, it starts with me and giving guys a chance, I think it really is going to open up the offense and make us a better team in general,” Mahomes admitted during camp interviews.

His self-assessment acknowledges defenses successfully baiting him into conservative decisions throughout recent seasons. Two-high safety looks became standard operating procedure against Kansas City, forcing checkdowns and eliminating explosive plays that once defined their identity. The Chiefs addressed these concerns through aggressive roster reconstruction, adding Hollywood Brown, Xavier Worthy, and improving offensive line depth with Josh Simmons and Jalen Moore. Mahomes’ admission signals accountability that could spark an offensive renaissance if Kansas City’s new weapons can stretch defenses vertically again.