NFL Make Final Punishment Decision on Controversial Patrick Mahomes Incident

Essentials Inside The Story Did the NFL fine Da'Shawn Hand who caused Patrick Mahomes' season-ending injury?

Chiefs season ends after Mahomes’ ACL/LCL injury vs. Chargers

Andy Reid confident in Mahomes’ rehab, eyes 2026 return

The week 15 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs ended with many brutal lessons for the latter. While this defeat eliminated the Chiefs from the playoffs, the injury to their star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, hit them hard. As of now, Mahomes is ruled out for the current season. And as if that wasn’t enough, the league’s ruling on the play that caused the injury has only added fuel to the frustration.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to the league, there was no illegal tackle or action during the play. Hence, the NFL did not fine the Chargers’ defensive end Da’Shawn Hand, who took Mahomes down. Even during the game, the referees did not throw any flags.

During the play, as Mahomes ran towards his right, Hand was on his tail and grabbed him by the waist. Though Showtime released the ball, Hand was in motion and hit Mahomes’ legs. While throwing the ball to his right, Mahomes’ left leg got stuck awkwardly, and his right knee folded as he fell and hit the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chiefs later announced that Patrick Mahomes suffered an LCL and ACL tear in his left knee. He also underwent surgery, which was successful. For now, the AFC West franchise is hoping to play three games with backups.

During the game, Gardner Minshew replaced Mahomes, but could not avert a loss. This is the first season that Mahomes will not play in the postseason. Even on Saturday, December 20, the team activated Chris Oladokun from the practice squad to be the backup quarterback.

However, the Chiefs fans continue to pray for their injured superstar. Head coach Andy Reid has been sharing positive updates about him throughout the entire week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick Mahomes begins recovery

HC Reid has developed Mahomes in his NFL career and seen him recover from the injuries. He said the quarterback will recover greatly from the injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I think he’ll do great with the rehab. He’s a pretty fast healer that way. And his attitude is 90% of things, how you go about it. How you’re willing to push through the pain to get right,” Andy Reid said.

The team is hoping Patrick Mahomes will recover fully for the next season. Rick Burkholder, the Chiefs’ vice president of sports medicine and performance, explained that Mahomes underwent surgery within 24 hours of getting injured and is under constant medical attention. Even then, he would be back by Week 1 of the next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“(Mahomes) is so in tune to what he does, he does it a little quicker. Ballpark on this is nine months, but it could be a month or two more, a month or two less,” Burkholder said.

If Showtime recovers in nine months, he would be back by the start of the season. But if the recovery stretches to 11 months, the quarterback woes would be present when the 2026 season starts. Andy Reid had earlier said after the surgery that Mahomes would be back and have a great NFL career even then.

It was an obvious reference to the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who put them into the Super Bowl in 2021 after an ACL injury in his rookie season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, let’s see how the Chiefs end this season without their leader and his recovery cycle.