NFL Makes Final Decision on Chiefs Coach Nearly Two Months After Arrest

Things are looking up for Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt. The District Court of Johnson County dismissed the domestic battery case against him after being accused of allegedly harming his daughter. The NFL jumped into the grave situation immediately and reached a decision that Merritt will welcome.

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“The NFL concluded its investigation of Chiefs DBs coach Dave Merritt and found insufficient evidence of a violation of the personal conduct policy,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on X. “A Kansas district court dismissed misdemeanor charges last month. No discipline from the league as well.”

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The police complaint had originally alleged that Merritt “unlawfully, knowingly, or recklessly [caused] bodily harm” to his daughter. He was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery on April 23 by the District Attorney’s office, which followed him being booked into the Johnson County Jail. Merritt’s counsel pled not guilty.

On May 7, the District Attorney’s office “reviewed some additional information,” per Dave’s attorney, the findings of which resulted in the case getting dismissed.

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“The DA’s office ​looked at it a little more thoroughly ​and reviewed some additional information and agreed it was a ‌matter ⁠that should be dismissed,” Merritt’s attorney, Ryan Ginie, told NFL Network after the charges were dismissed.

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Merritt arrived in Kansas City in 2019 after spending 14 years with the

New York Giants and a year with the Arizona Cardinals . He is a renowned DBs coach and has won a total of five Super Bowls – two with the New York Giants, and three with the Chiefs. He has worked with defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo for a long time now, and has often been considered a great defensive coordinator choice by fans. In 2024, he interviewed for the DC role with the San Francisco 49ers, per Garofolo.

The Chiefs managed to keep him on because of the successes he’s brought with the secondary. Entering 2026, however, he has a big challenge ahead of him

Dave Merritt now in charge of a new secondary

Merritt now has an interesting secondary to look forward to. He no longer has veterans Trent McDuffie, Jaylon Watson and Bryan Cook in this department. Instead, the Chiefs are looking at a new-look secondary led by Nohl Williams, rookies Mansoor Delane and Jadon Canady, new signees Kader Kouhu and Alohi Gillman, along with other new faces.

“He’s a good ball coach,” Williams explained. “He’s been around the game a long time, he knows his stuff, and I know I can learn a lot from him and keep growing and developing into the player I want to be.”

The Chiefs have also added veteran L’Jarius Sneed to the secondary this year, a signing that head coach Andy Reid is very optimistic about. The cornerback developed into a star under Merritt’s guidance, racking up 262 total tackles between 2021 and 2023. Sneed’s was traded to the Tennessee Titans in 2024, but returns to the Chiefs to add some much-needed veteran familiarity.

With the criminal charges dismissed and Merritt getting the clearance from the league as well, he is now fully cleared to continue his eighth season with the Chiefs. With Reid’s trust, Merritt can now focus on building this new secondary into a solid contender for the Chiefs.