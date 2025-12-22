brand-logo
NFL Makes Pro Bowl Announcement on Travis Kelce After Chiefs TE’s Retirement Admission

ByUtsav Jain

Dec 22, 2025 | 12:52 PM EST

Despite the Kansas City Chiefs’ struggles this season, star tight end Travis Kelce has made a massive impact, topping the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl fan vote with overwhelming support. He’s leading the votes with a massive 420,383 votes right now. That’s miles above his nearest competitor: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen sits at No. 2 with 263,127 votes; that’s over 157,000 votes below Kelce. If this is indeed his last season in the NFL, he has the perfect way to end it with a Pro Bowl, even if the season hasn’t gone his way.

Travis Kelce also recently hinted that the 2025 season might be his last, fueling speculation about his retirement following the Chiefs’ current campaign.

Stay tuned, this story is developing…

