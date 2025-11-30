NFL Makes Punishment Decision on Chiefs for Foul Play Against Daniel Jones’ Offense

Essentials Inside The Story NFL fines two Chiefs players for Week 12 infractions

Kingsley Suamataia penalized despite no in-game flags

Chiefs win costly as playoff push tightens ahead

The Kansas City Chiefs earned a big win when they handed an overtime 23-20 defeat to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. While this win kept the Chiefs’ playoff push alive, the victory came at a cost.

The league has fined cornerback Trent McDuffie $11,593 for facemasking rookie tight end Tyler Warren on the Colts‘ opening drive of the game. The game was intense from the kickoff. At the 10:39 mark in the first quarter, on the 3rd & 15 play, Colts’ QB Daniel Jones got the ball and directed it straight into Warren’s hands on the left side. Warren took off, but McDuffie came in front of him and took him down to the ground.

It became a three-on-one contest as linebackers Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill also tackled the tight end. While Bolton came from his right side, Tranquill was just behind McDuffie. The referees didn’t penalize either of the defensive players, though the Colts’ coaches on the sidelines requested a flag.

In fact, the officials marked the rookie three yards short of the fifteen yards needed, which ultimately forced Daniel Jones to adjust to a 4th-and-3 instead of getting a fresh set of downs. But the league did not miss the violation and punished McDuffie with his first fine of the season.

In twelve starts, he has 62 tackles (44 solo), one sack, seven defended passes (most for the Chiefs), one forced fumble, and one interception. As expected, McDuffie gave his all-in effort during the Colts game as well. And if you are wondering if the league has been too harsh on McDuffie, he is not the only Kansas City player to be fined by the league from the Week 12 game.

Chiefs guard fined for explosive block against Daniel Jones & co.

Not only the defense, but even the Chiefs’ offense was also ruthless against the Colts, paving the way for their runners to gain yards and score touchdowns. But guard Kingsley Suamataia used extra power to stop the edge rushers.

This incident took place during one of the Chiefs’ fourth-quarter drives. Patrick Mahomes threw to his running back, Brashard Smith, who then took off. As the Colts’ cornerback Charvarius Ward pushed forward, Suamataia blocked him. The referees flagged the play and enforced a fifteen-yard penalty. The NFL later fined him $8,108 for a blindside block under the unnecessary roughness category.

Well, despite these two fins, the Chiefs will be glad to be on the winning side. However, their Week 13 clash against the Dallas Cowboys did not go too well. After losing the Thanksgiving game 31-28 in Dallas, it’s a tricky road ahead for the Chiefs to qualify for the playoffs.