NFL Makes Punishment Decision on Chiefs Offense Before Raiders Game

Essentials Inside The Story Chiefs’ Kingsley Suamataia fined $8,108 for unnecessary roughness

Raiders’ Tommy Eichenberg ($5,802) and Jonah Laulu ($5,333) also penalized

Week 18 showdown now a battle for pride, both teams out of playoffs

Ahead of Week 18, the Kansas City Chiefs received some important post-game review news from the NFL. The Chiefs didn’t just see their decade-long dominance at home against the Broncos fade away in that game, they also received additional penalty news for sophomore Kingsley Suamataia. The tackle was penalized for an on-field moment during the game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Jan. 3, the NFL released its Gameday Accountability report. In it, Kansas City left guard Kingsley Suamataia was tagged for unnecessary roughness for “striking, kicking, tripping, or kneeing” a Broncos player in the second quarter. As a result, the league fined him $8,108.

The moment came at the 12:49 mark of the second quarter against Denver. In that stretch, emotions boiled over. Suamataia committed the infraction. Broncos Country saw it live, the same as the league. This time, his wallet took the hit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, context matters. Kingsley Suamataia arrived as a second-round pick out of BYU in 2024, No. 63 overall. Since then, he has grown fast. Suamataia’s sophomore season has been quietly impressive for the Chiefs. He started all 16 games and logged over 1,000 offensive snaps. Penalties have been rare, with only four total, with just one holding and one false start. The $8,108 fine for unnecessary roughness against Denver stands out but barely dents his year.

Through a turbulent 6-10 season, the tackle has proven poise and promise.

Meanwhile, the fine list did not stop with the Kansas City Chiefs. As the silver and black get ready to host Kansas City at Allegiant Stadium, more names surfaced. This time, they came from Sin City. The league report also flagged two Raiders players. Tommy Eichenberg. Jonah Laulu. While Chiefdom talks discipline, Raider Nation finds itself in the same conversation heading into the finale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similar to the Chiefs, the Raiders players also get fined

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Tommy Eichenberg and Jonah Laulu joined the Week 17 fine list for the Raiders after separate fourth-quarter moments of unnecessary roughness in their game against the Giants. Eichenberg was hit with $5,802 for striking, kicking, tripping, or kneeing, while Laulu drew a $5,333 fine for a late hit. Both incidents came under the NFL’s post-game accountability review.

First, the league notifies players of violations. Then, they get the right to appeal. Appeals officers and former NFL players hear those cases. That group includes Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster, and Jordy Nelson. They are jointly appointed and paid by the NFL and NFLPA. Moreover, once they decide, that ruling sticks. No second chances. No rewinds.

Eichenberg took the heavier hit. His moment came late. Specifically, it happened at the 12:29 mark of the fourth quarter. The league ruled it unnecessary roughness for “striking, kicking, tripping, or kneeing” an opposing player. Meanwhile, Laulu’s infraction came at the 6:36 mark of the fourth quarter. The league cited a late hit.

The Chiefs now hit the road to face the Raiders in Week 18 with nothing left to play for. Both teams are already eliminated from the playoffs, turning the matchup into pride on the line. Still, Kansas City and Las Vegas will fight for a season-ending statement before the offseason begins.