NFL Makes Punishment Decision on Isiah Pacheco Incident vs Cowboys

The Kansas City Chiefs are in a tough spot, sitting at 6-6. The vibes are tense, and Chiefs Kingdom knows it. But now the story quickly shifted from football to discipline. Isiah Pacheco just got hit with news he definitely didn’t want.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The NFL gameday operations reviewed film from last week and made the call official. On Saturday, the league finally dropped its ruling. The Chiefs’ running back was fined $46,371 for illegal use of the helmet.

However, the situation goes deeper. The league did not treat this like a simple first-time warning. It was treated as a repeat use-of-helmet offense, which doubled the fine. The last time Pacheco found himself in hot water for a similar problem was in December 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The moment happened after a short pass near the sideline where Isiah Pacheco lowered his shoulder into DaRon Bland. It looked like he was just finishing the run, but this time, intent did not matter. The NFC East corner took the hit, and the league made note.

Strangely, nothing about the play stood out in real time. There was no yellow flag. There was no replay breakdown from the broadcast. However, when the tape rolled back later, the league saw him drop his helmet first. It was not the textbook crown-to-helmet contact the rulebook outlines, but it was enough in the eyes of the officials reviewing the footage.

Imago Credits: Social media, taken from Instagram @Isiah Pacheco

Even with that, Kansas City is not slowing down. The league saw the play as a major violation, but the Chiefs’ front office stayed busy anyway, making roster moves for next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Pacheco’s discipline adds to the team’s challenges, the Chiefs’ front office isn’t standing still. In an effort to stabilize the roster ahead of a crucial Week 14, the team announced two key moves on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Chiefs made roster moves before Week 14

The Chiefs made a few key decisions this afternoon, and they set the tone before Sunday night arrives in the City of Fountains. Kansas City signed veteran defensive back Mike Edwards to the 53-man roster, filling the spot left by Chris Roland-Wallace after he hit the injured reserve list. And just like that, one move changed the energy heading into Week 14 under the Arrowhead lights.

Then the front office added another adjustment. Kansas City elevated offensive lineman C.J. Hanson from the practice squad to strengthen the front line before facing Houston. The announcement rolled out on Saturday, December 6, straight from the Chiefs’ official Twitter feed. It was short, simple, and loud enough for the Chiefs Kingdom to know something was shifting.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, this move is not random. Edwards played a part in the Lombardi run during Super Bowl LVIII, and his return could give this defense some needed stability. Experience matters, especially when the season gets tight, and every snap feels heavier.

Meanwhile, Hanson brings depth even if his snaps have been limited. Kansas City picked him in the seventh round of the 2024 draft, and now the moment is here for him to take the next step.

So now the Chiefs are hoping these changes help steady a season that has felt anything but predictable.