NFL Rules Put Patrick Mahomes’ Return Under Threat After Major Update on Chiefs QB’s Recovery

Back in December, Patrick Mahomes underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee, so his recovery is expected to take a full year. But the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has shown little interest in slowing down. He has already set his sights on a Week 1 return in the 2026 season. The question now is, can he realistically take part in the Chiefs’ Voluntary Organised Team Activities (OTAs) later this month? If Mahomes had it his way, he probably would, but NFL rules may ultimately have the final say.

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On May 2, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed reporters during rookie minicamp but stopped short of confirming Mahomes’ availability for OTAs. Interestingly, the uncertainty has less to do with Mahomes’ physical condition and more with navigating league regulations as he continues rehab.

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“Yeah, we’ve got to see about that,” Reid told reporters. “He [Mahomes] is in a good position to be able to do some things. There are some rules and regulations to go over, so we have to just make sure that we’re on top of that. But if he can do some things—Phase two, remember, there’s no contact; there’s no offense versus defense. So it’s Phase three that you get into that.

“Once you start the clock, then the clock’s gonna be rolling, so you just have to evaluate what you want to do then. He’s in a position where he can do everything, I think.”

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Reid suggested that Patrick Mahomes can participate in the OTAs in some capacity, which aligns with what NFL Insider Jay Glazer had reported earlier. Back in March, Glazer had revealed that Mahomes could return to the field before the 2026 season begins. Around that same time, Mahomes even posted an Instagram clip of himself throwing a football in a training facility. And Reid just shared another optimistic update on Mahomes’ progress in rehab.

“I know he’s doing a lot of stuff right now,” Reid said. “That’s what I can give you. He is throwing the ball, and he does it on his own, so he’s not getting in any trouble here.”

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Imago Sports Pictures of the Day: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up prior to the start of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, December 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California. PUBLICATION IN GER, SUI, AUT, HUN ONLY LAP20211216802 SOOHOO

Despite that progress, the Chiefs need to be cognizant of the rules surrounding the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list while considering when Mahomes should be back in action. The Active/PUP list allows teams to hold out injured NFL players from training camp while preserving flexibility. However, once an NFL player participates in practice, even in a limited capacity, they lose eligibility for that list. That’s a big trade-off.

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The Reserve/PUP list also allows an NFL player to remain on Active/PUP through roster cuts. The team can shift him to Reserve/PUP, but that move forces the player to miss at least the first four weeks of the NFL regular season before returning. So, should the Chiefs risk losing that safety net with Patrick Mahomes just for OTA reps?

Reid made it clear that this exact dilemma drives their decision-making. If Mahomes joins offseason activities, the team essentially starts the clock, as Reid put it. From that moment, their roster flexibility shrinks.

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The Chiefs need to make a roster decision with Patrick Mahomes

For Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, last season proved to be the most difficult. Mahomes recorded 3,587 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 14 starts before the injury cut his campaign short. The Chiefs then ended the season with a 6-11 record and missed the playoffs for the first time in the Mahomes era. Now, Mahomes is looking to bounce back early next season, and given his track record, it is a strong possibility.

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“I want to be ready for Week 1,” Patrick Mahomes said in a media call back in January. “The doctors said I could. But I can’t predict what will happen throughout the process. That’s the goal—to play Week 1 and have no restrictions. You want to be out there healthy and give us the best chance to win. I hope to do some things in OTAs and training camp and be able to do things there.”

Mahomes sounded determined to be a part of the OTAs, but the Chiefs must decide whether it’s actually worth starting the clock that Reid mentioned. If Mahomes is unable to do enough, the Chiefs can keep him on Active/PUP entering training camp.

In case his recovery takes longer than expected, they can place Mahomes on Reserve/PUP during final roster cuts. That would lead to Mahomes missing the first four weeks of the 2026 season, but it will preserve his long-term health.

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Ultimately, everything still hinges on the Chiefs’ medical evaluation. Mahomes continues to push toward an early return, but the team should not rush him. Mahomes’ playing style relies heavily on mobility and improvisation. So, bringing him back too soon could risk aggravating his injury, and that’s a gamble Kansas City can’t afford.

At the same time, how valuable are OTA reps for a veteran like Mahomes? Probably not enough to justify losing roster flexibility. So, Mahomes has a realistic shot of participating in the Chiefs’ OTAs, but the team may limit his involvement.