NFL Rumors: Andy Reid’s Offensive Plans Revealed After Chiefs Sign Patrick Mahomes’ Backup in Justin Fields

Essentials Inside The Story Andy Reid could engineer specialized offensive schemes leveraging new QB’s versatile athleticism.

Chiefs could solidify Patrick Mahomes’ backup role to execute Reid’s evolving tactical playbook now.

The QB’s high-profile arrival could trigger a strategic expansion of Kansas City’s offense.

Andy Reid’s Chiefs could be leaning toward a more creative offensive approach following Justin Fields’ arrival. While Patrick Mahomes continues to recover, the Kansas City Chiefs head coach is reportedly planning creative packages. The idea stems from a source on X suggesting Reid could use Fields as a wildcat QB. The move comes when the urgency to protect Mahomes is at an all-time high in the wake of his ACL injury last year.

“#Chiefs HC Andy Reid is expected to use WILDCAT packages with QB Justin Fields,” NFL Rumors wrote on X.

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The Chiefs may have struck the most useful deal this offseason by trading for Justin Fields from the New York Jets. They didn’t just find a temporary solution at the quarterback position, but someone whose style of play stands poles apart from Patrick Mahomes. Fields brings ‌explosive speed, elite rushing power, and impressive passing capability. He usually thrives in short-yardage and specialized packages.

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Given his skill set, Fields presents an option the Chiefs could explore in specialized packages, including Wildcat formations. While this arrangement could vary, Kansas City could look at deploying Fields in wildcat situations. In such scenarios, Fields could line up a few yards behind the center, like a running back, so he can receive the snap directly. From here, the QB can run the ball or make quick passes.

This formation maximizes a quarterback’s dual-threat ability and boosts unpredictability for the other side. The Chiefs heavily used such plays in the past on the back of Mahomes’ sturdy legs. But they have been cautious about deploying him in short-yardage runs since his gruesome knee injury in 2019 against the Denver Broncos. Given his latest health setback, the team would like to protect him more than ever.

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But with Fields in the mix, the team gets a reliable option to bring the scheme back into their playbook. Last season, that role often went to running back Kareem Hunt. He helped Kansas City gain a few yards in tight spaces when needed. If the Chiefs revisit such situations, Fields could emerge as an option for those roles. That could include situations like quarterback sneaks or designed runs, instead of exposing Mahomes.

In fact, Justin’s top-tier rushing ability makes him a perfect weapon. So far, he has contributed 2,892 yards and 23 touchdowns to the rushing side. While it’s up to the Chiefs on how they would utilize Fields, his presence could definitely give a major edge to Reid’s playbook. Meanwhile, the update comes after Andy Reid’s backup QB addressed the Chiefs’ Kingdom for the first time since his trade.

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Andy Reid’s new QB says hello to Chiefs Kingdom

Kansas City has added many offensive pieces to the roster this offseason. One of the most important needs was to find a short-term replacement for Mahomes, who’s eyeing a Week 1 comeback. In December last year, he tore both his ACL and LCL while playing against the Los Angeles Chargers. While his recovery has been swift, the team still needed someone as insurance.

Andy Reid filled the gap by acquiring Justin Fields in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick. Shortly after landing in Kansas City, the QB dropped an exciting message to the franchise’s supporters.

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“What’s up, Chiefs fans?” Fields said, via Kansas City’s official account on X. “Justin Fields here, out here in Kansas City. Excited to be here; excited to get to work. Let’s go, Chiefs Kingdom.”

In 2024, the Jets signed Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal. But the team’s faith in him took a hit after the player’s slow start and nine underwhelming games. The team that was already falling apart offensively ultimately benched Fields in favor of Tyrod Taylor. It was a clear indication that they were preparing to part ways with him.

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Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets Sep 7, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields 7 warm ups prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xVincentxCarchiettax 20250907_kdn_cb6_003

Now with the Chiefs, Fields enters a different role. For now, he can expect a much bigger role in Mahomes’ absence. But when he returns, Fields will find himself second on the depth chart. His position depends on Patrick’s recovery timeline and how the team wants to utilize him. If Fields thrives in a particular formation, he can still shine even after Mahomes’ comeback.

Kansas City views him as a strong backup option, especially compared to last year’s depth. Back then, they recorded limited contributions from Chris Oladokun. For now, Fields is bracing himself for offseason reps and adapting to Andy Reid’s system.