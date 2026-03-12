NFL World Rallies Around Ex-Chiefs Star After Tragic Personal Loss

Essentials Inside The Story The former Chiefs player shared heartbreaking news about the passing of his family member

The emotional announcement sparked widespread support from fans and the football community

Their story is of years of distance and hardship

Long before Tyrann Mathieu became the fearless “Honey Badger” the football world knows, he was just a little boy trying to understand a father he barely knew. His dad, Darrin Hayes, once a gifted running back in New Orleans who went by the nickname Cornbread, saw his life spiral into crime and addiction, eventually landing in prison for life when Tyrann was only two years old. Years later, with the weight of that absence still hanging over him, the young Mathieu wrote a heartbreaking letter to his father behind bars.

In it, he admitted something that revealed far more than words ever could: “Dad, the only reason I didn’t smile is because I just don’t like to smile.”

It was a small glimpse into the complicated father-son bond that shaped the man he would one day become. On March 11, Darrin Hayes said goodbye to the world and his son, who revealed the news on his social media platforms.

“My dad passes away peacefully today,” the former Kansas City Chiefs star, Mathieu, wrote on X. “He was comfortable and surrounded by love ones. I Will keep you updated but as of now I need a few days. Thanks for all the love and prayers. Long Live cornbread, my dad!”

The message quickly spread across social media, and many around the NFL paused to send prayers and support to the former Chiefs star. Meanwhile, the post left many fans confused about which father figure Mathieu was referring to. After all, his family history has always been complicated. His biological parents, Tyra Mathieu and Darrin Hayes, never married. In fact, Hayes spent most of Mathieu’s life behind bars.

When Mathieu was still a toddler, Hayes was reportedly convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole, which meant he was largely absent during Mathieu’s upbringing. Because of that situation, Mathieu’s uncle and aunt, Tyrone and Sheila Mathew, took him in while he was in high school.

Tyrone essentially became the father figure who helped guide him forward. However, not long after the tragic announcement, Mathieu’s official podcast page clarified that the person who passed away was his biological father.

Darrin Hayes grew up in the shadow of the tough St. Bernard Housing Projects, where life often moved fast, and danger wasn’t far away. But for a while, football looked like his way out. In high school, Haye was electric. Many considered him the best running back in the city. That talent earned him a spot at Alcorn State University. Unfortunately, the opportunity slipped away before it ever began.

After being caught with a gun, he was dismissed from the program and never played a single snap. From there, things slowly unraveled. Hayes stayed around New Orleans, playing semi-pro football and trying to hold onto the game he loved. But addiction soon took over, and this growing habit began to destroy both his career and his life.

Not long after, as per some publications, he was sentenced to two years in prison for robbery. The darkest turn came soon after his release, when Hayes was involved in a fatal shooting within hours of leaving jail. He was later convicted and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. On Wednesday, he passed away peacefully, though the cause of death is not known.

As the news spread, the reaction across the football community came together. Right now, that support is all centered on Mathieu as he mourns a deeply personal loss.

Fans across Chiefdom flood Tyrann Mathieu with support after heartbreaking news

Fans from the NFL community immediately stepped forward with heartfelt words for the former Chiefs star, who played for the team from 2019 to 2021.

“May god bless him and keep him. Prayers for you and your whole family,” one fan said.

Meanwhile, another supporter tried to offer comfort while reflecting on the loss.

“Dad’s leave us once they are sure we can handle things on our own. Just know that he was definitely proud of the man you have become. Remember those good times.”

Interestingly, this was not the first time fans worried about Tyrann Mathieu’s father. On August 12, 2024, Mathieu took to social media and revealed that his father was dealing with serious health concerns. At that moment, he asked supporters for help through prayer.

“Send a prayer up for my pops today plz!” he posted on X. At the same time, his Instagram followers received a longer message that made the situation clearer. “Send some prayers for my dad heading into surgery this evening.”

However, just like the recent announcement, Mathieu did not clarify which father figure he meant during that moment. Still, the reaction from fans remained the same. Supporters once again rallied behind him and offered their condolences.

“Prayers going up for you & your family. May God be with y’all as it’s never easy when a parent goes Home. 🙏,” one fan wrote while reacting to the devastating news.

“Prayers and condolences to you and your family during this difficult time 🙏🙏🙏” another fan wrote. Meanwhile, a third supporter added, “Praying for strength for You and your Family so very sorry for your loss!!”

As mentioned earlier, Mathieu’s relationship with his biological father, Darry Hayes, has always been complicated. Even though they spent many years apart, Mathieu still made an effort to reconnect. After the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win in 2020, he publicly gave his incarcerated father a shout-out that surprised many fans.

Later that same year, on his 28th birthday, Mathieu acknowledged Hayes again by saying, “He’s always one of the first people to wish me a happy birthday.”

Because of that history, many fans now find comfort in knowing the two were building a connection toward the end. For now, Chiefdom and the wider NFL community continue to send prayers and support as he deals with this difficult chapter.