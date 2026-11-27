The Kansas City Chiefs lost momentum in their clash with the Buffalo Bills late in the second half. A pivotal play that might have contributed to it was a reversed Rashee Rice completion. Head coach Andy Reid does not agree with the league’s decision.

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Late in the fourth quarter on a third-and-10, a replay review overturned an 11-yard catch by Rashee Rice, ruling it an incomplete pass. Rice had jumped high in the air to catch the ball. He landed on his back still holding onto it, but the referee said that the tip of the ball had touched the ground.

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“Not one I agreed with, but yeah,” Reid said. “This came from New York, so it’s not from these guys. Our guys called it a completion, the guys who were working the game. I’m not quite sure what they saw. I saw he had control of the ball and his elbow hit and then the ball hit, but he had control. “Normally, in those kinds of situations, it’s gotta be clear and obvious. To me, that was not clear and obvious.”

Had this been ruled a completion, Kansas City might still have had the chance to break the 10-10 tie with at least a field goal. However, Mahomes threw an incompletion on the reversed play, forcing the Chiefs to punt. They also had to punt in their next possession, and Buffalo broke the tie with a field goal in the final second of regulation.

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On first glance, it looks like nothing was wrong with the Rashee Rice catch. The ball was still tucked between his arms when he landed. However, per the rules, this was a tricky situation. Mark Butterworth, NFL VP of instant replay, explained the reasoning behind the overturned completion in a pool report.

The Rice Call Didn’t Beat the Chiefs. 26 Seconds Did.

local_fire_department HOT TAKE play_arrow Everyone blames the call. Nobody’s talking about the last 26 seconds. Newscom World via Imago Chance to win30 % before the call42 % Yes, the call hurt. 42% became 30%. 10203040 Ruled no catch Chiefs’ 9 The verdict Blame the call if you like. The Chiefs had the ball last. The Chiefs’ chance to win, in three steps: 1 The call: 42% down to 30% 2 The ball back: up to 54% 3 Three mistakes: down to zero Chance to win from a play-by-play win probability model. Bills 13, Chiefs 10. arrow_back See why arrow_forward Three plays decided this game. None was the call. That should have been it. It wasn’t. Better off than before the call. So how did they lose? 54% to zero. Not one of them was a referee. The call cost field position. The last 26 seconds cost the game.

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“As the receiver is going to the ground, he had the ball in his right hand and when he contacted the ground, his hand slid up the ball and we deemed that a loss of control.”

Butterworth was asked for clarification if Rice’s hand moving up the laces on the ball was the problem. He maintained that the sliding up of the hand is what brought on the decision.

Rice was asked after the game if he made the catch. He confirmed that he did. However, he did not receive an explanation at the time about why the catch was overruled.

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Former wide receiver and Hall of Famer Terrell Owens also called out the controversial decision.

“If that wasn’t a catch, NOTHING is,” he posted on X. “And I’m actually barracking for my Buffalo Bills!!! But these calls by refs are beyond ridiculous. This is why people are talking about games being rigged.”

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Former QB Robert Griffin III also believed Rashee Rice did make the catch.

Rice otherwise had a disappointing night, recording only two catches for 19 yards on five targets. This overturned catch could have been his third.

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On the other side, Josh Allen had a rough night in the rain. He completed 10 of 21 passes for just 81 yards, averaging 3.9 yards per attempt. He threw no touchdowns and two interceptions, and was sacked twice for 17 yards. Reid gave his defense plenty of credit for that.

“Our defense played their tails off,” he said. “Anytime you can hold Josh to the numbers that we held him to, you’ve done a heckuva job. Gave the offense plenty of opportunities.”

The result moves the Chiefs to 8-3, while the Bills improved to 10-1. Even though all is not lost for Kansas City just yet, they’ll have to ensure Ws in the next few games to make the playoffs and hopefully meet Buffalo once again.