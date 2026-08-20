“Not Supposed to Be a Lifetime Achievement Award”: National FOX Broadcaster Openly Calls Out NFL Over Patrick Mahomes’ Ranking

The NFL just dropped the latest installment of its Top 100 list, and dropped Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to No. 18, down 13 spots from No. 5 last season. When that list landed on Fox Sports Radio’s The Odd Couple podcast, hosts Rob Parker and Kelvin Washington didn’t agree with it, making the case that the drop should have been steeper.

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“I think that the people who put these list [together], they just can’t shake the idea that he won three Super Bowls and the start of his career,” Parker fired off on his podcast. “But it just doesn’t make sense. And my only point is, it’s not supposed to be a lifetime achievement award. It’s supposed to be based off of what you did last year. So, if it’s based off what you did last year, that’s how Lamar Jackson can tumble 60 spots. If it’s off of that, and if you’re doing it that way, why can’t you do the same thing and have Mahomes tumble 60 spots? Because he wasn’t good. He really wasn’t.”

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Lamar Jackson’s 2025 season was also marred by injuries and an uneven outing. His campaign landed him at No. 69 in the Top 100 list, down 67 spots from the year before. But when it comes to Mahomes, Parker makes the case that the “old guards” are still stuck on the three rings he’s brought to Kansas City instead of judging his 2025 campaign at face value.

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“They don’t want to look at the numbers,” Parker goes on. “They don’t want to look at the results and just base it off of that. It’s hard for them to look at him and feel like – I’m sure it was hard for them to even have him out of the top 10. But they don’t really judge Patrick Mahomes the way they judge everybody else. And on a year when the Chiefs didn’t make the playoffs after being a number one seed in the AFC, and him not playing that well, we talked about it. Don’t you think he should have tumbled more?”

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Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2025: Texans Vs Chiefs DEC 07 December 7, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. David Smith/CSM Credit Image: David Smith/Cal Media Kansas City Mo United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251207_zma_c04_432.jpg DavidxSmithx csmphotothree454120

Now, that question doesn’t have an easy answer because we’re talking about the quarterback who broke a 50-year-drought to bring Kansas City a Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LIV. Four other Super Bowl appearances – and two more wins – have followed since then, solidifying Mahomes’ status as one of the best quarterbacks in the league. And that’s what the ranking also banks on.

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“Statistically speaking, Mahomes had his worst season since becoming the Chiefs starter in 2018, which has translated to his lowest ranking amid his eighth season on the list,” NFL.com’s Grant Gordon added under Mahomes’ No. 18 ranking. “However, the equity he’s amassed within the NFL is evident as he lands near the top 20. Before he was sidelined with a torn ACL, Mahomes had already rushed for career-bests in yards, touchdowns, and yards per game (30.1). He also eclipsed 3,500 passing yards for an incredible eighth consecutive year, and through his six QB wins were his lowest, it’s notable the Chiefs were 0-3 when he didn’t start, including losses to a pair of three-win squads.”

But this assessment doesn’t complete the picture of what actually happened in 2025. That’s exactly what Kelvin Washington counted out in support of Rob Parker’s take.

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“If it’s simply based off that particular year, then Patrick Mahomes, who, when you look at [his stats], did not have a great year,” Washington said. “He was the lowest he had been in many stats for him. He was 23rd when you’re talking about passer rating. He was seventh worst in interceptions. He was ranked 17th in touchdown passes. He had his lowest passing completion percentage of his career. So, at what point was he a top 18 player?”

Washington himself is a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, and has picked them to win this season. But even then, he makes the case that “it’s okay if he was the 51st, 55th.” A steeper drop would have no impact on Mahomes’ overall football career, and it wouldn’t take any of his accolades away.

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Patrick Mahomes has his receiver group back in action this season. Tight end Travis Kelce will still be his go-to target on third downs with the game on the line – at least for 2026. The Chiefs have also unlocked a new level of run game by acquiring Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker from the Seattle Seahawks. They have a real shot to be Super Bowl contenders once again. But for Rob Parker and Kelvin Washington, these positives (and Mahomes’ storied past) should not have been taken into account while evaluating his 2025 season for the NFL Top 100 rankings.