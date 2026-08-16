“Not the Same Guy”: Hall of Famer Delivers Painful Truth on Travis Kelce’s Current Reality

For years, Travis Kelce has looked almost untouchable. After 13 seasons into his NFL career, he became one of the most reliable stars by delivering when the stakes were highest. But now, Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe is saying what many Kansas City Chiefs fans may not want to hear.

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“Trav is not the same guy,” Sharpe said on the Nightcap Podcast. “He’s not the same. He’s still a top five tight end. But those days of him just taking the game completely over. I don’t think we’ll see that from him anymore… As you get older, it gets harder. It gets harder to stay like that.”

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Travis Kelce has undergone a statistical regression over the past years. He had a dominant 1,338-yard, 12-touchdown performance in 2022. However, the years after that, Kelce’s regular-season numbers took a steep hit.

The Kansas City Chiefs TE snapped out of his streak of seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in 2023 and hit major career lows in 2024 with 823 receiving yards and three TDs for the season. And much of that, Kelce himself acknowledged, was due to his off-field activities.

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Travis Kelce publicly stated in a GQ Cover Story interview that his performance “slipped” during the 2024 season due to media, acting commitments, and entertainment ventures.

As things stand, 36-year-old Kelce will be entering his 14th NFL season this year. While the preseason games are underway with the Chiefs falling short 12-20 against the LA Rams on Saturday, August 15, Kelce is yet to make an appearance.

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Head coach Andy Reid rested most of the primary starters, including QB Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. But surely only when the Chiefs’ star tight end takes the field will the reality of Shannon Sharpe’s assessment about Kelce be determined.

Shannon Sharpe was a tight end himself and spent 14 years of his NFL career representing the Denver Broncos (12 seasons) and the Baltimore Ravens (2 seasons). So, Sharpe isn’t just speculating; he lived this exact trajectory.

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Sharpe averaged 800–1,000 yards a season during his prime. However, by the time he got to 35, his body wore down. In his final NFL season, his volume dipped to 770 yards before he retired because his body could no longer handle the grueling recovery cycles.

However, unlike Sharpe, who retired at the age of 35, Kelce still appears hungry for greater success. And the motivation only fueled further after logging a career-low 50.1 yards per game last season.

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“I’ve still got a lot of love for this game,” Kelce said during training camp on August 13. “I still think I can go out and play at a high level, and I want to go out there and prove to myself that I can play at a better level than I did last year. I think that’s probably the biggest thing for me is making sure that I’m accountable for the guys in this room every single play that I’m out there.”

Next up, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their second preseason game on Saturday, August 22, and it will be interesting to see if Travis Kelce makes an appearance in this matchup.