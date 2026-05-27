Chiefs Offer Major Glimpse Into Patrick Mahomes’ ACL Recovery During OTAs

Essentials Inside The Story It has been 5 months since Patrick Mahomes' injury.

If the QB’s medical history is anything to go by, his return might come sooner than expected.

Explore Chiefs' backup plan in case Mahomes can't return.

Five months ago, on 14 December 2025, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL and LCL. Bouncing back from such a catastrophic knee injury in less than a year usually feels impossible. However, Mahomes is defying medical logic. The 3x Super Bowl champion is already back on the field for the OTAs.

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Through an Instagram post, the Chiefs offered a glimpse into Mahomes’ stance at the OTA on Tuesday. The visual showed the star quarterback making a throw. But the one thing that caught most fans’ eyes was a hinged brace on his surgically repaired knee. Athletes use such braces for dynamic stability rather than acute injury immobilization, and that’s a completely standard process following a ligament reconstruction. But his stance on the field means he has come quite a long way in his rehabilitation.

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The Chiefs GM Brett Veach previously claimed that Mahomes was operating well ahead of his recovery schedule. Well, his exact capacity and workload during the OTAs remain unclear. But his mere presence on the practice field is certainly a positive indicator. Nevertheless, his true potential will reveal itself in practice on Thursday.

“This has been one of the more important dates of the Chiefs’ offseason, with Mahomes recovering and rehabbing,” ESPN’s Nate Taylor observed. “What’s interesting here is that we will see Mahomes on Thursday, the Chiefs’ final OTAs practice of the week. What’s fascinating about him is that the Chiefs have not put out much video on Mahomes training or rehab. So what we see on Thursday will be the first real indication of how much progress he has made.”

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There’s still one question that’s been bugging many, though: how exactly did Patrick Mahomes manage to accelerate his brutal recovery timeline? He established a Week 1 return as an uncompromising mission. He grinded through intense daily sessions under guidance from Julie Frymyer, one of the Chiefs’ top athletic trainers.

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“I want to be ready for Week 1. The doctors said I could, but I can’t predict what happens throughout the process,” Mahomes previously told ESPN. “That’s the goal, to play Week 1 and have no restrictions. You want to be out there healthy and give us the best chance to win. I hope to do some things in OTAs and training camp and be able to do things there.”

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This isn’t the first time Mahomes defied medical logic. Back in 2019, he dislocated his knee. But he worked his way through recovery and bounced back in just three weeks. That’s why the team’s general manager knew that Mahomes wasn’t really going to slow the team down with his latest injury. And even though he’s planning to hold him back a bit, Veach stood in support of the QB’s work ethic.

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“I don’t want to speak for Rick Burkholder, our [head] trainer, and I’m not a doctor, but it has been just an awesome experience to see exactly how Pat Mahomes has attacked this rehab process,” the general manager said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. “He is in this building [from] 7 [a.m.] to 3 or 4 [p.m.] every single day. If he goes to Texas for a few days, he takes one of our assistant trainers with him.”

Head coach Andy Reid also provided a crucial update on how the team plans to handle the quarterback during the current spring practices.

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“If he can do some things, [he’ll do it]. Phase 2 [of the offseason program], remember, there’s no contact, and there’s no offense versus defense,” Reid explained to ESPN’s Nate Taylor earlier this month. “It’s Phase 3 that you get into that… He’s in a position where he can do everything, I think.”

Reid firmly added that Mahomes hasn’t suffered a single setback and physically improves every single day. Still, the anticipation for visual proof continues to build for the fanbase. But do the Chiefs have a Plan B in case Mahomes fails to deliver?

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Andy Reid has a backup plan in place in case Patrick Mahomes fails to deliver

Despite the overwhelming optimism radiating from the Kansas City facility, the front office was fully prepared for the worst-case scenario. If Mahomes’ knee simply refuses to cooperate by September, Reid has an emergency plan firmly in place. Veach traded Justin Fields in as the backup for Mahomes.

“We snuck out and got a good quarterback to back [Mahomes] up,” Reid stated, referencing the team’s acquisition of Fields. “If [Mahomes is] not able to make it for the beginning of the season, then we know we’ve got a legitimate backup there that can go win games for us.

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“It’s a day-to-day thing, and as long as he keeps making progress forward, maybe we’ll have a chance to see him in the first game. But we’ll play that as we go.”

As Mahomes pushes to defy medical odds for a Week 1 return, the Chiefs will continue to monitor his rehabilitated knee. Meanwhile, Reid is keeping the newly acquired QB on standby as the team’s vital championship insurance.