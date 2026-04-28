Chiefs Offer Multiple Colorado Buffaloes Stars a Second Chance in NFL After Deion Sanders’ Players Went Undrafted

For a few Colorado Buffaloes, the disappointment of draft weekend was short-lived, thanks to a call from four-time Super Bowl champions. The Kansas City Chiefs are quickly becoming a landing spot for Deion Sanders’ overlooked Colorado Buffaloes, offering multiple undrafted players a direct shot at an NFL roster. Five players from the Colorado Buffaloes have already taken up contracts as undrafted free agents after the NFL draft in 2026, proving their journey continues.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“DE Keaten Wade Rookie mini camp with the Kansas City Chiefs ‼️🔥📈⏳ #NFLBuffs #UpTheSko” posted by KeepItRealBuffs on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the NFL Draft, several players are trying to earn a spot on NFL teams. Edge rusher Keaten Wade and defensive lineman Amari McNeill were among them. McNeill has received invites to rookie minicamps from both the Carolina Panthers and the Chiefs. This gives him two chances to show what he can do and try to earn a contract.

The Chiefs have been busy signing undrafted players. They had 66 players before the draft and added seven rookies after it. Even then, they still have 17 open spots on the roster. This number can change as the team makes more moves. The Chiefs are also looking at players from Colorado.

ADVERTISEMENT

They invited several players from the team to their minicamp. One of them is edge rusher Keaten Wade. He played 18 games over two seasons at Colorado after transferring from Kentucky. He had 66 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chiefs will also watch Amari McNeill closely. He played three seasons at Colorado, appearing in 32 games and starting 12. He finished with 77 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and three forced fumbles. He was strong on the defensive line and made it hard for opponents to run the ball.

Wade and McNeill will now try to impress the Chiefs coaches and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo during minicamp. If they do well, they could stay with the team for OTAs and maybe training camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were no Colorado Buffaloes selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, but there have been five former Buffs to sign contracts with teams as undrafted free agents. Deion Sanders has expressed his happiness over how it is turning out for Colorado post-draft.

Deion Sanders celebrates the Buffaloes’ signing as an undrafted free agent

Within hours of the NFL Draft ending, several Colorado Buffaloes players found opportunities at the next level. Even though none were picked during the seven rounds, many still signed as undrafted free agents or received rookie minicamp invites.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank You, Jesus!” Deion Sanders posted on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

He supported his former players on social media after they signed with NFL teams.

Cornerback Preston Hodge is going to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Defensive end Arden Walker signed with the Minnesota Vikings after going undrafted. Moreover, defensive lineman Anquin Barnes Jr. joined the New York Giants. Wide receiver Sincere Brown signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. Offensive lineman Xavier Hill will get a chance with the New York Jets.

As a team, Colorado did not have any players selected in the seven-round NFL Draft, but success with undrafted players continues to stand out. In the past 11 seasons, Colorado has had at least one undrafted player make the final 53-man roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, Colorado had four players drafted, including Travis Hunter, who was selected second overall, and Shedeur Sanders, who finished the season as the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback.

Overall, even without draft picks, Colorado players are finding chances in the NFL and building the program’s reputation.