Chiefs Officially Announce New Coach Hiring for Andy Reid Amid Front Office’s $43.56M Patrick Mahomes Decision

NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Chiefs vs Chargers SEP 29 September 29, 2024 Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy in action during the NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Inglewood, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : Charles Baus/CSM Credit Image: Charles Baus/Cal Media Inglewood Ca United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20240929_zma_c04_570.jpg CharlesxBausx csmphotothree301663

Defensive flaw followed the Kansas City Chiefs all season

A familiar face with deep ties to the staff is brought in

Massive financial shuffle involving the franchise quarterback happened

Coach Andy Reid doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. His roster revamp took another stride on Wednesday, Feb. 18, with a new coach in the building. The move is expected to bolster the Kansas City Chiefs’ pressure-heavy approach after the team’s pressure rate dropped to 39 percent from a strong 45 percent in 2024.

The Kansas City front office confirmed the hiring of a new safeties coach, Andre Curtis, who previously held the same role with the Dallas Cowboys during the 2025 season. This hire came despite the team retaining defensive backs coach Dave Merritt. The Chiefs announced the move on X, sharing a post about the new signing.

“The newest addition to our defense’s staff. Welcome, Coach Curtis 🔐,” Chiefs official X account noted.

The arrival of Curtis isn’t just a routine staff revamp; it’s a smart move by Coach Reid to balance a secondary that looked lost in 2025. While the unit ranked 10th in total yards allowed, that number is deceptive. The Chiefs’ defense struggled heavily in clutch moments, finishing 27th in the league in Red Zone TD percentage allowed.

Rival quarterbacks found it far too easy to move the ball on third-and-long, a trend Curtis is expected to reverse with his schemes that were quite popular during his time in Seattle.

Curtis also faces an immediate resource crisis. Starting safety Bryan Cook and cornerback Jaylen Watson are both headed toward unrestricted free agency. With reports suggesting the team may also listen to trade offers for Trent McDuffie to acquire draft capital, Curtis will likely be coaching a room full of rookies and a handful of veterans. His history of developing late-round picks in Dallas will prove decisive in Kansas City.

Curtis brings nearly 26 years of overall coaching experience, including 20 years in the NFL. The newest member of Andy Reid’s coaching staff played linebacker at Virginia Military Institute from 1996 to 1999 before transitioning into coaching after his college career. He got his first major break in the league in 2006, working under current Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

With the New York Giants, Steve Spagnuolo and Andre Curtis were part of the Super Bowl-winning team in 2008. When Spagnuolo was named head coach of the then-St. Louis Rams in 2009, he brought Curtis with him as the franchise’s defensive backs coach, a role Curtis held through 2011. The duo later moved to the New Orleans Saints, marking the last time they worked together before now. Since then, Curtis has spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, and Dallas Cowboys before reuniting with Spagnuolo in Kansas City.

With Curtis on board, the Chiefs’ front office will hope the veteran defensive backs coach can help improve a secondary that allowed 3,487 total passing yards (roughly 301.5 per game). However, Kansas City posted an 8.4 percent Defensive Passing DVOA, according to FTN Fantasy, suggesting the unit limited yardage but struggled with play-to-play consistency. The Chiefs also had trouble generating turnovers, finishing 21st in the league with just 10 interceptions during the 2025-26 season.

While the franchise has taken a major step toward improving its secondary, reports have also been circulating about the Chiefs’ front office moving forward with a significant financial decision involving star quarterback.

Chiefs to restructure Patrick Mahomes’ contract for 4th straight season

The Kansas City Chiefs have restructured Patrick Mahomes‘ contract this week and created much-needed salary cap relief ahead of the 2026 season. The restructuring was first reported by Over the Cap, which revealed the franchise has converted $54.45 million of Mahomes’ 2026 salary into a signing bonus. This step has lowered the star quarterback’s salary cap number from $78.2 million to $34.65 million, freeing up more than $43 million in cap space.

It marks the fourth consecutive year that Kansas City has restructured Mahomes’ contract. As per his new deal, Patrick Mahomes will have an additional $11 million on the Chiefs’ salary cap each of the next four seasons, bringing his total cap number to $85.2 million for 2027.

Mahomes’ 2025 season ended on December 15 with an ACL and LCL injury against the Los Angeles Chargers. This injury capped off a season in which Patrick Mahomes had his lowest numbers across completion percentage (62.7 percent), total yards (3,587 yards), and touchdown passes (22).

While the Chiefs’ move has created significant cap space, General Manager Brett Veach will have to pedal hard before the league year begins on March 11. He still has to find another $11 million just to break even.

As Mahomes continues his recovery, these financial decisions and the hire of Andre Curtis will help Andy Reid and the Chiefs to jump back into Super Bowl contention with a solid roster and continue their dynastic reign after a dismal season.