Chiefs Officially Make $54.7 Million Decision on Travis Kelce Amid Search for Another TE

Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season began with strong speculation about Travis Kelce‘s retirement. The Kansas City Chiefs eagerly waited for their star TE to make an official decision on his future. For days, the league was bathed in whispers and predictions. One common thread among them all? Kelce would return for his 14th season. And that’s exactly what happened. On March 23, the Chiefs officially announced a 3-year, $54.735 million deal worthy of a franchise legend.

“#Chiefs Pro Bowl TE Travis Kelce has signed his contract, officially locking him in for 2026,” reported Ian Rapoport on X. “It’s a 3-year, $54.735M deal that can be worth up to $57.735M ($18.245M average) done by agent Mike Simon (@mikevmgsports) of @milkhoneysport. Year 1 is $12M plus 3M in incentives.”

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At 36, it is a massive contract for the tight end. For 2026, he is guaranteed $12 million and an additional $3 million in incentives. It made him one of the highest-paid veteran TEs in the league. While many may question why the franchise is emptying their pockets for him, his stats are there to justify the deal.

Last season, he recorded 76 receptions for 851 yards and five touchdowns. Despite it being his lowest since 2015, it was still among the best figures in the league. Besides, he also became the top TE in the franchise’s history, with 13,002 receiving yards. It helped him earn his 11th Pro Bowl selection. But that is just for one season. He is one of the most celebrated figures in the Chiefs’ history.

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Since getting drafted in 2013, the four-time First-Team All-Pro has played in five Super Bowls, winning three of them. The 2019 Super Bowl win marked the end of the fifty year drought for the Chiefs, and Kelce was a crucial part of the team, crossing the 1,000+ receiving yard mark that season. Head coach Andy Reid mentioned that he will welcome Kelce with open arms. Now, he has not only opened his arms, but also the franchise’s pockets. Amid re-signing Kelce, the Chiefs are also eyeing bolstering their tight end room.

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Oregon Ducks’ Kenyon Sadiq seems to be a good choice for the Kansas City Chiefs

Kelce is 36, and the franchise is looking for his long-term successor. Although they are not willing to spend a top pick on a TE, head coach Andy Reid is believed to scout mid-round talent. They have already hosted visits from the likes of Oscar Delp (Georgia). Oregon Ducks’ Kenyon Sadiq is also on their radar.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is suffering from an ACL injury. As a result, the franchise added Justin Fields from the New York Jets. It is a low-cost insurance move in case Mahomes is unable to return when the new season commences. The Chiefs are eyeing the same thing for Kelce by targeting young tight ends. Sadiq is projected to be their ninth overall pick in the upcoming draft, but he may not be a starter immediately.

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“The Chiefs would be a bad landing spot for Sadiq’s 2026 fantasy prospects—Travis Kelce will remain heavily involved, and Noah Gray is unlikely to be benched—but if Kelce retires after 2026, it’s easy to see Sadiq stepping into a high-upside role,” wrote Mario Puig of RotoWire.

Last season, Sadiq recorded 560 yards on 51 receptions with eight touchdowns. The Ducks finished the season with an 11-1 record. They made it to the semi-finals before losing out to the eventual national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers. The 6-foot-3, 241-pounder’s 4.39-second 40-yard dash was the fastest ever for a tight end. Then there is also his 43.5-inch vertical and 11’1″ broad jump. While nothing has been finalized, Sadiq seems to be a good option for the Chiefs in the long-run. It remains to be seen how the Kansas City Chiefs play out in the future.