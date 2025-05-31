Chiefs Officially Pose Major Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce Question After QB Sends Retirement Message on TE

As the OTAs turn into high grind mode, the sting of last year’s Super Bowl defeat is still fresh in the minds of Andy Reid and the Chiefs. After coming so close to a hat-trick championship win, they now have to climb up that ladder once again. But as long as Patrick Mahomes calls the shots under center, the Chiefs will have a shot at the Super Bowl. And as long as the Mahomes-Travis Kelce combo continues to be in play, the opposing defence’s nightmares will continue. But as Travis Kelce enters the 13th year of his career, there are some questions that are getting hard to ignore.

Travis Kelce now stands as the 7th-best TE in the NFL. That’s the sharp drop for a guy who is used to watching the horizon from the mountaintop. Last season, he recorded a career low of 97 catches for 823 yards and only three TDs. Even the last game against the Eagles left fans groaning with Kelce’s 4 receptions for 39 yards. His past performance comes as a stark contrast to these numbers. But are the Chiefs worried? They’ve posed a serious question to the fanbase that signals that they’re not.

A classic back shot of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce walking side by side dropped on the Chiefs’ official IG page. The caption posed a question that wasn’t really a question. It was more like a declaration from the Chiefs that the fans needed to take up. “15 and 87 will connect for ___ touchdowns this season.” It was all up to the fans to fill in the blank, and can you guess the most common answer? Lucky number 13, for the 13th season of the veteran tight end. People may be worried about Travis Kelce’s age (he’s going to be 36 in October), but as far as the Chiefs are concerned, they have no doubts Kelce will be bringing the heat this season.

Now, the Kelce-Mahomes QB-TE duo is easily one of the most efficient when it comes to high-stakes situations. When the pressure’s high, both Mahomes and Kelce deliver through their chemistry and football IQ. Whether it’s the third downs or red-zone snaps, Mahomes will have a powerful chess piece in Kelce. But will this be the last year that this combo explodes on the gridiron? Talking about whether Kelce will be hanging up his cleats or not, Mahomes has a clear message to share with the world.

Patrick Mahomes talks about Travis Kelce’s retirement

Right after their heartbreaking loss against the Eagles last season, the rumor mills hit fever pitch on Travis Kelce’s retirement. But he drew inspiration from his partner, Taylor Swift, and decided to get back on the field for the 2025 season. He had notably said at that time, “If she’s out her being the superstar she is, never taking no for an answer, and always working her tail off, I better match that energy for sure.” And he clearly meant it. Kelce is putting in the work of a lifetime this season. As per a Daily Mail insider, “Travis plans to be in the best shape of his life for this upcoming season – He is treating this as his last.” And it’s something that hasn’t gone unnoticed by Patrick Mahomes.

In talks with reporters at the recent OTAs, Patrick Mahomes talked about Travis Kelce’s present performance. “If it’s the last ride, you would never know. – The way he’s talking about football. The way he’s talking about working and trying to be even better this year than he was last year. He doesn’t seem like a guy like it’s his last ride, like he’s tired of the job.” Mahomes further added, “He’s in there, he’s working. I know his body feels good. I think he’s motivated to go out there and have an even better year than he had this last.” That’s the vote of confidence from the QB. It looks like Kelce isn’t just returning for another season, he’s bringing his absolute best for it, too.

Travis Kelce had already declared his intentions back in March when he’d said, “I think the biggest thing is that I f—— love playing the game of football. – I love playing. I still feel like I can play it at a high level and possibly at a higher level than I did last year.” The TE is ready, the QB is all for him, and the fans are rooting for their dynamic duo. All that remains to be seen is how they perform when September comes around.