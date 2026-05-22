Chiefs Officially Sign Second-Round Pick Travis Kelce Described as “Freak of Nature”

Ahead of their first OTAs, the Kansas City Chiefs continue to get business done. As it’s a bounce-back year for the Chiefs, the team wants every rookie on the field for OTAs instead of dealing with a contract dispute. So, on Wednesday, the Chiefs signed defensive back Jadon Canady to a standard four-year rookie deal. And the very next day, the Chiefs just locked in promising edge rusher R Mason Thomas, who earned high praise from Travis Kelce.

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Thomas officially signed his rookie contract, as per the league’s daily transaction wire. The Chiefs selected him with the 40th overall pick in the second round. Now, five of Kansas City’s seven draft picks have signed rookie deals. Only cornerback Mansoor Delane and defensive tackle Peter Woods remain unsigned.

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Last year, several NFL teams dealt with lengthy second-round contract disputes over fully guaranteed money. New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, also selected 40th overall, signed his $10.8 million, fully guaranteed rookie contract in July last year. Teams are clearly trying to avoid a repeat of such delays this year.

According to OverTheCap, Thomas’ four-year rookie deal is worth $12.3 million. He comes to Kansas City with an impressive résumé built at Oklahoma. Last season, he tallied 26 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles, earning first-team All-SEC honors.

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At 6-2 and 241 pounds, Thomas is smaller than the typical Chiefs defensive end. But by clocking a 4.67 at the 40 during this year’s Combine, he makes for a great developmental piece for the Chiefs to use in their pass rush. Travis Kelce is already sold on the rookie’s abilities.

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Travis Kelce is excited to see Thomas’ impact on the Chiefs’ defense

The Chiefs needed to retool the defensive line entering the 2026 season. Even with Chris Jones and defensive end George Karlaftis, the D-line was far from strong. The Chiefs finished with the fifth-lowest sack total last year. R Mason Thomas, and his 90.4 pass-rush grade from last season, will be an instant fix for this problem.

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“The guy is a freak of nature in terms of athleticism and explosiveness,” Kelce said while talking about Thomas on his New Heights podcast. “I can’t wait to see how this guy gets after the quarterback. It’s been kind of something that the Chiefs have been looking at to get better at, and that’s getting after the QB and really putting quarterbacks under duress. Obviously, we’ve always had Chris Jones there, and George is a workhorse.

“I think this is going to be a game-changer at the edge position. I know he had a hamstring last year on an unbelievable fumble recovery. So we’ll see him when he gets in the building. I’m sure Spags (defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo) will have a fun time putting him to work as well.”

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Imago October 11, 2025: Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas 32 fights off a block during the Allstate Red River Rivalry game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas. / CSM Dallas United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251011_zma_c04_176 Copyright: xFreddiexBeckwithx

In Oklahoma, Thomas was known as ‘The Close’ because of his knack for collapsing the pocket in critical moments. His burst off the line and ability to win with speed could help Spagnuolo rely more on four-man rushes and create greater flexibility in coverage.

Right now, Karlaftis remains the only clear starter for the Chiefs at edge rusher. Thomas should still be able to compete with teammates Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Ashton Gillotte, as the Chiefs look to switch to a younger team in the near future.