$158M Chiefs Veteran Labeled “Most Overpaid Player” Among Patrick Mahomes & Co.

A Kansas City Chiefs veteran has just been given an embarrassing label by an insider. With the initial phase of free agency over, Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report recently named every NFL team’s ‘most overpaid player,’ and when it came down to naming one among Patrick Mahomes and Co., he went with the one who has led the NFL in double-team rate over the past two years.

“The seven-time Pro Bowler is still a stellar pass-rusher, but he is also clearly declining at the age of 31. Chris Jones’ approximate value total at Pro Football Reference has dropped significantly in back-to-back campaigns, and only five players in the league have higher cap numbers than his total of $44.9 million for 2026.” Brad Gagnon explained.

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With this blockbuster deal, he is the league’s highest-paid defensive tackle at $31.75 million annually and the highest-earning Chief over QB1 Patrick Mahomes ($34,653,888 cap hit), guard Trey Smith ($24,495,277 cap hit), and linebacker Nick Bolton ($19,250,000 cap hit). Furthermore, the 31-year-old will have a $44,850,000 cap hit for 2026, which may lead one to believe that his contract is an overpay.

This massive deal and his decline in production, given that he has failed to record double-digit sack totals since 2022 and 2023, can, to some extent, justify Gagnon’s label.

However, the 2025 season saw Jones posting 29 total tackles, seven sacks, 32 quarterback pressures, and two passes defensed. With these numbers, the 31-year-old ranked second among interior defensive linemen with a 90.7 PFF pass-rush grade, though his overall PFF grade was 70.5.

In fact, Chris Jones also holds a key leadership role in the Chiefs’ locker room, with head coach Andy Reid highlighting his importance to the entire team after his historic extension.

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 25: Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones 95 in the second quarter of a Christmas Day NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs on December 25, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 25 Broncos at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2512250462

“Chris is one of the most talented players I’ve coached in my career.” Andy Reid said. “He’s really grown into being the leader of our defense, and you’ve seen how he’s helped younger players become better at their craft. He shows up every day with the right attitude and energy, and that’s infectious in our locker room. I’m happy for Chris and his family. We have more work to do here, and Chris is going to be a big part of that.”

While Chris Jones remains a cornerstone in the Kansas City dynasty despite the “Most Overpaid Player” label, he has also emerged as a key driving force behind a highly touted Chiefs prospect for the upcoming 2026 NFL draft.

Chiefs’ coveted draft prospect expresses excitement about playing with Chris Jones

Ahead of the 2026 NFL draft, a highly sought-after prospect expressed his excitement about playing in Kansas City with his idol, Chris Jones. This player is none other than Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey, who spoke about playing with the 31-year-old while sharing about his pre-draft interview with the Chiefs.

“Yeah, I have met with the Kansas City Chiefs,” David Bailey said, as per Ryan Linkletter. “A great team, a great staff. I really enjoyed my meeting there. I’d be honored to rush alongside Chris Jones.”

The Chiefs have interviewed David Bailey after their defensive line finished the 2025-26 season with a PFF grade of 60.8, ranking it 20th in the league. Hence, Bailey could emerge as a perfect prospect for Andy Reid and Co. after the Texas Tech defensive end recorded 52 total tackles, 14.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and three defended passes while leading the Big 12 with 19.5 tackles for loss.

In Bailey, Andy Reid and Co. could find a pass rusher for the future, who will be mentored through the initial phase of his career by a superstar like Chris Jones and continue the franchise’s dominance over this decade.