Maureen Remigio, wife of wide receiver and returner Nikko Remigio, recently broke down the four seasons her husband spent with the Kansas City Chiefs and how their lives changed in under 48 hours after he was released by the franchise via a single text message before being claimed by the Houston Texans.

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In a 4-minute Instagram reel, Maureen recalled, “Let’s talk about how our lives changed, literally within 48 hours, and all the things that come with it. … Out of the blue, on Tuesday afternoon, we found out that he was being released by the Chiefs. We just got a text that he needs to come in, bring his iPad, and that’s it.

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“Okay, so Nikko has been here in Kansas City for the last four seasons. This is our fourth year. It’s my third year because the first year we were doing long distance.”

Maureen wanted fans to understand how fast everything happened after Kansas City waived him on Tuesday afternoon. Explaining Wednesday’s wait, Maureen recalled,

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“And on Wednesday, how the waiver process works is that once a team waives you, within 24 hours, any team can claim you and continue your contract. Within those 24 hours, you don’t know where you’re going, you don’t know who’s going to get you, if you’re going to get claimed or not, and what your options are.”

Around the 24-hour mark, Remigio was claimed by the Houston Texans. They got the call around 4 p.m. that his flight was at 6:30 p.m., and since they live 45 minutes away from the airport, they had to rush to pack.

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“Rushed, put all the clothes that we needed to put, drove him to the airport, and just like that, he’s in Houston.”

Maureen had to deal with their house and pets in Kansas City on her own while reaching out to her league friends Jada and Laura for some advice.

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“There’s so much uncertainty that comes with this business, and it’s a very cold business. Sometimes, like, you can have a job yesterday, and the next day you might not have a job.”

Remigio and Jack Pyburn (defensive end) were waived by Kansas City on November 11, 2026, to make room on their roster after trading their 2027 4th and 5th round picks to Indianapolis. They received wide receiver Josh Downs and a 2027 7th-round pick. During their game against the Atlanta Falcons, Downs had three punt returns and four catches for 53 yards and a touchdown.

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Remigio was signed by Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in 2023. After being on injured reserve for his rookie season, he played in 19 games across 2024 and 2025. In 2026, he had 12 kickoff returns for 318 yards, 14 punt returns for 78 yards, and two fumbles in eight games for the Chiefs.

The Texans announced they claimed Remigio off waivers on November 13, 2026. They waived running back Dare Ogunbowale in a corresponding roster move. Two days later, Remigio (No. 88) played in their game against the Cleveland Browns. He had 143 return yards with four kickoff returns for 114 yards and two punt returns for 29 yards in their 27-24 loss.

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Maureen Remigio (previously Schrijvers), who is a four-time medalist at the Southeast Asian Games and won the Philippine national 400m title in 2019, married Remigio in 2026. Maureen, along with her teammates, set a new Philippine national record in the women’s 4×400 meter relay, clocking in at an impressive 3:37.50 minutes at the 2023 Southeast Asian Games.

Since Remigio already plays kickoff and punt returns for the Texans, Maureen is now set to join him in Texas. The move from Kansas City puts Remigio in Houston for the second half of the 2026 season. It remains to be seen how this move works out for all the involved parties.