Ousted Chiefs DT Questions Andy Reid’s Loyalty in Cryptic Message After Roster Cut

Sometimes silence hits harder than any crowd noise! That’s exactly what’s happening with the Chiefs right now. There’s a moment when you realize your place isn’t guaranteed, no matter how many battles you’ve fought. When the call comes or doesn’t, it changes everything in an instant. Sometimes loyalty feels like a one-way street. And that’s when the questions start.

That’s exactly what’s happening with Mike Pennel, AKA the NFL’s Beast! He thought he was safe. He’d earned his spot time and again over five stints with Kansas City. He knew the locker room, the system, and what Andy Reid expected. Not a star, but steady and dependable. When the Chiefs needed someone to stop the run, Pennel was the guy. So when the cut came, just two days before the final roster deadline—it wasn’t just unexpected. It stung.

The Chiefs have made some surprising moves in trimming their roster to 53 players for the 2025 season. Among the cuts were veterans like Pennel and preseason standout Robert Tonyan, while younger players such as Elijah Mitchell and Jason Brownlee made the team. Veterans like Pennel, considered “vested,” avoid the waiver wire and become free agents immediately, which often leads to procedural releases. In Tonyan’s case, reports suggest the move was a formality with plans for his quick return. The beast’s situation seems similar, with rookies like Jalen Royals and Omarr Norman-Lott possibly headed to injured reserve to open spots on the roster.

Hours after his release, the former Jets player posted a cryptic video from The Dark Knight. Joker stands amid flames, declaring: “And then we’ll see how loyal a hungry dog really is. It’s not about money… It’s about sending a message. Everything burns.” No caption. No names. But the timing left no doubt: this was personal. He wasn’t just disappointed, he felt betrayed.

He’s been here before, cut, waived, re-signed—always ready when called upon. Last season, he started seven games, anchored the defensive line when it mattered, and kept his head down through it all. But getting pushed out days before kickoff? That cut deeper than most. People close to Pennel believe this wasn’t about his play, but the numbers, the politics, and maybe loyalty flowing only one way. Now, there’s silence. No interviews, no explanations, just that burning message and a quiet that says more than words ever could. But will he make a comeback with the Chiefs?

There’s a reason some people aren’t panicking just yet. This might not be a final goodbye. The Chiefs have done this dance before. Mike Pennel knows that better than anyone. He’s been released and brought back more than once. Pennel first joined the Chiefs back in October 2019 and contributed during the team’s Super Bowl LIV-winning season. He then returned to the team in 2020 with a one-year deal before moving to Chicago. And ultimately moved back to Kansas in 2023, in time for their Super Bowl LVIII win. And the saga once again continued in 2024, with a one-year contract where he posted a career-high three sacks.

Now 34, Mike had a strong preseason. He started next to Chris Jones. Looked solid. Logged three sacks with a forced fumble last season. So, why cut him? Because he’s a vested vet. That means no waivers, no delay. Free agent, instantly. And that makes him part of a quiet roster move. A trick teams use every August. Cut the vet. Hold a rookie for a day. Put that rookie on IR. Then bring the vet back, clean and simple. It’s risky, though. Because that vet? He can sign anywhere. The Athletic’s Jesse Newell thinks this is the play. Same for Robert Tonyan. The Chiefs could be buying time. Holding on to young names like Jalen Royals or Omarr Norman-Lott.

But all that depends on trust. It means he doesn’t pick up the phone. Doesn’t take a better offer. Doesn’t feel burned by the business. That’s the gamble. And that Joker video? It made one thing clear: Pennel felt something. If it was frustration, fine. If it was farewell, that’s a problem. Because other teams saw that post too.

And if another team picks up the phone, with real snaps, real money… well. There are only so many times you can get cut before you stop waiting for the call back. Right now, Pennel’s quiet. But the window’s still open. Just barely.