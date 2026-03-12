Outgoing Chiefs Star Bids Emotional Farewell as Trent McDuffie & More React

Essentials Inside The Story A player says an emotional goodbye to Kansas City Chiefs

This linebacker begins a new journey with a new team

Best wishes pour in from teammates

After helping the Kansas City Chiefs survive to overtime glory, Leo Chenal’s game‑changing block cemented his legacy, but now that heartbeat fades away. First, his longtime teammate departed, and now Chenal himself is stepping away, leaving a void that will be felt across Arrowhead.

“I have nothing but love for Chiefs Kingdom,” wrote Leo on Instagram in a heartfelt message, “No matter what, Kansas City will always hold a special place in my heart.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Chenal (@leochenal45)



The linebacker was a 2022 NFL Draft pick, selected in the third round. He had a four-year deal as a rookie player, which expired after the end of the 2025 season. Andy Reid and his team did not seem interested in offering him a new deal, so he was set to be an unrestricted free agent on March 11 before the Washington Commanders signed him for the new season.

Leo’s new Commander’s contract will be effective for three years, meaning he will remain with the franchise until the end of the 2028 season. The contract value is $24.75 million with a guaranteed pay of $12.4 million.

The LB consistently appeared in the starting lineup of the Chiefs and played 65 games in total. He made an impression with 7 career sacks and 218 combined tackles, which included 16 quarterback hits.

During his tenure at Arrowhead, he was known for keeping calm in clutch situations. In his sophomore year, he made a major difference at Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles after logging 6 total tackles, leading his team to title glory. He made another career-defining impact the following year when he forced Christian McCaffrey’s opening-drive fumble and blocked a crucial extra point in the fourth quarter, helping the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl back-to-back.

The Chiefs’ defense will certainly feel the void left by Leo next season, especially if they advance to the postseason, where he is known to hold his nerves. Along with the linebacker, Trent McDuffie was recently traded to the Los Angeles Rams, and he recently had a touching message for his former teammate.

Trent McDuffie and others react to Leo Chenal’s Chiefs exit

“THE BEAST… what a ride brotha, go be legendary,” wrote Trent McDuffie on Leo’s Instagram post, praising his time with the four-time Super Bowl Champions. Additionally, a lot of other people shared the same sentiment.

Leo’s another former teammate, the Chiefs’ defensive tackle, Charles Omenihu, noted, “Real one for sure,” while his fellow linebacker Jeffrey Bassa commented, “My dawg!”

Besides the other Chiefs players, the Chiefs Kingdom also poured love for the 25-year-old, wishing him great success on his journey with the new team.

“Thank you for bringing Violence & Physicality to Chiefs Kingdom; wishing you continued success in DC,” wrote one fan, while another one added, “Congratulations, @leochenal45 ! This next chapter will be nothing but amazing. Keep killin’ it!! ”

The linebacker only finished the first four seasons of his professional career with the Chiefs, and his best days are certainly ahead of him, given that he is only 25. Due to his elite power and versatility, he has the potential to be a valuable asset to the Commanders’ defense.