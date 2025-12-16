Chiefs Owner Approves Next Steps For Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce After First Playoffs Elimination In 11 Years

The Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year was a warning sign of what lay ahead. A Week 15 loss to the Chargers snapped their playoff streak, leaving the locker room in disappointment. For Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, things have been much worse. However, the Chiefs’ ownership stood by their team, just like they have been, offering a much-needed glimmer of hope.

In a recent Instagram post, the Chiefs owner Tavia Hunt dedicated to marking the end of the streak, a fan in the comments laid out what should come next for the team, more specifically for Mahomes and Kelce. It’s a message that Hunt quietly endorsed with a like.

“Allows us fans to take a step back, appreciate this chapter, reboot – rest for next season.”

So, instead of dissecting the horrors of 2025, Kansas City is choosing to treat it as a turning point. Certainly, it’s an unprecedented time. In the Instagram post, Hunt acknowledged the efforts put in by the team, while admitting it’s natural to feel disappointed about snapping a decade-long playoff streak.

“Today didn’t end the way we hoped,” she wrote. “After a season full of effort and heart, missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade stings — and it’s okay to feel that disappointment. Football teaches us a lot about perseverance, humility, and resilience. Not every game ends in a win, and following Jesus never comes with a promise of ease or comfort. But it does come with the promise that God is at work—faithfully and purposefully—even in seasons that hurt.”

The Chiefs are a family legacy. Owner Clark Hunt’s father, Lamar Hunt, founded the franchise and passed on the chairmanship to his son in 2005. Through these 20 years, Tavia has been by her husband’s side. For the past eleven years, the Hunts have taken pride in the franchise’s success, which is why they continue to stand firmly behind the team now. They see this setback as temporary and refuse to let it define who the Chiefs are.

Mahomes echoed that same message in his postgame tweet after the crushing Week 15 loss, making a crucial promise to Chiefs fans.

“Not going to lie [it] hurts,” he wrote. “But all we can do now is Trust in God and attack every single day over and over again. Thank you Chiefs kingdom for always supporting me and for everyone who has reached out and sent prayers.”

The Chiefs have a lot on their plate if not chasing the postseason berth, starting with Mahomes’ torn ACL injury. Word around the town is that the 30-year-old QB is considering taking a second opinion on the surgery option from Dallas. Until an update comes on that, his availability for the 2026 season is uncertain.

Then, the dark clouds of retirement loom over TE Kelce’s head. Earlier in March, he postponed the talk about retirement until the offseason begins. Though three weeks remain until the Chiefs can officially start their offseason, the 2025 season has ended for them. Sooner or later, he may have to make a decision. However, even if he decides to stay for another run (a last hurrah, perhaps) before hanging up his cleats, the front office seriously needs to start looking for his successor.

Kyle Pitts suggested as Travis Kelce’s successor

If the Chiefs’ front office is listening, Ted Nguyen of The Athletic seems to have the perfect name in mind: Kyle Pitts of the Atlanta Falcons. The 25-year-old tight end grabbed all the headlines recently over a three-touchdown performance and became the second player in the NFL’s history to log 10 receptions for 150 yards and three TDs. Nguyen believes Pitts is the perfect player to step into the shoes of all-time great Kelce.

“If Kelce retires, it would be cool to replace him with Kyle Pitts, who could be a free agent if the Atlanta Falcons don’t franchise tag him,” Nguyen suggested.

Interestingly, he isn’t the only one to think that. Art Stapleton of USA Today recently reported that Brett Veach and the front office are going after Pitts. However, there’s a catch. Pitts, who is in his final year of contract with the Falcons, is projected to land $43 million according to Spotrac. The Chiefs don’t have the budget for it; they are already $43.8 million above the 2026 salary cap.

Besides Pitts, Isaiah Likely’s name has also been suggested to the Chiefs. CBS writer Tyler Sullivan advocated for Likely as the great successor of Kelce. Likely’s athleticism and feel as a receiver could make him an ideal addition for Mahomes and help ease how much the offense depends on its franchise quarterback.