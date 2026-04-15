Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt Presents Jerry Jones With Popular Award That Cowboys Boss Wants by His Bed With Wife’s Blessing

With nine Super Bowl wins across generations, the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs remain the two biggest titans of the National Football League, spearheaded by two iconic families—the Jones and the Hunt families. Although the Chiefs and the Cowboys are in different conferences, they play every four years, and the winner of the contest receives an award called the Preston Road Trophy, which was recently presented to last year’s winner.

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“The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Preston Road Trophy,” Tavia Hunt said during the Sweetheart Ball 2026 annual event. “I introduced Clark to present the trophy to Jerry, and then Jerry said a few words when he received it. There was a lot of good humor and banter back and forth. It was really unique and special.”

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The event was held on April 11 in Dallas, Texas. The Chiefs’ owner, Clark Hunt, and his wife, Tavia Hunt, primarily led the event’s 44th annual edition. The Cowboys’ owner, Jerry Jones, was a main guest.

Besides presenting the Preston Road Trophy to the Cowboys owner, the biggest draw of the event was the grand display of a total of 40 trophies under one roof, which included the nine Lombardi Trophies won by the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs together.

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The Preston Road Trophy was created by Clark Hunt’s late father and the previous owner of the franchise, Lamar Hunt, in 1998 and upon being presented with the idea, Jerry Jones agreed. The honorary trophy was introduced as a tribute to immortalize the close bond and the friendly rivalry between the teams of the two billionaires.

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The name of the trophy comes from Preston Road, Dallas, where both the Hunt and Jones families once lived—merely 200 yards away from each other. Interestingly, Lamar initially lived in Dallas, Texas, not Kansas City. As a matter of fact, his organization was first known as the Dallas Texans and competed in the AFL in the early 1960s.

With the presence of the Dallas Cowboys from the same city, the franchise struggled for market share, which was why Lamar Hunt relocated his team to Kansas City, Missouri, rebranding the team as the Kansas City Chiefs in 1963.

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Though Lamar passed away in 2006, his son, Clark, managed to keep the strong bond with Jerry Jones, which is why the tradition of presenting the Preston Road Trophy continues. Last year, Jerry Jones’ team came out on top when the 83-year-old decided how he would keep the trophy in his house.

Jerry Jones revealed his playful promise after the trophy win last year

Head-to-head, the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs have crossed paths a total of 13 times, with the former currently having the upper hand at 8-5. Since the introduction of the Preston Road Trophy, the two sides have collided seven times, with the Dallas team emerging victorious 4 times, compared to Kansas City’s 3.

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Given how Andy Reid’s side struggled last campaign, they were beaten by America’s Team by a close margin. Jerry Jones’ side won the last contest by 31-28, becoming the new holder of the award, and that’s why he was formally presented the trophy by the Hunt family last weekend.

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After the win in November 2025, he was asked whether his wife, Gene, would be fine with proudly displaying the trophy from the front window of his house.

“Yeah, she’ll let us put it in there,” stated Jones. “We’ll put it right at the foot of the bed.”

After five months of waiting to finally get his hands on the trophy, Jones intends to keep the promise, considering the trophy will not be changing hands until the two teams meet again, which usually happens once every four years.