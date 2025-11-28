Chiefs Owner Sends Public Message to Brian Schottenheimer’s Family After Cowboys HC’s Wife Shares Personal News

The Kansas City Chiefs started life as the Dallas Texans in 1960. But had to move because of the Cowboys in 1963. The two teams have battled ever since. Still, after the KC’s 31-28 Thanksgiving loss to Dallas, Tavia Hunt, wife of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, sent warm wishes to the family of head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Gemmi Schottenheimer shared a heartfelt post on Instagram to celebrate their son Sutton’s 21st birthday. “Happy Birthday, Sutton!” Tavia commented on the post. “You’re an amazing man of God, a strong leader, and such a joyful soul. Grateful for the light you bring to every room. Praying this is your best year yet-full of purpose, favor, and blessing,” she added.

The post included a collage of memories: pictures of Sutton as a young boy. Some showing him in a Jets jersey with a football, alongside his father Brian and his sister Savannah.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemmi Weathers Schottenheimer (@gemmi_schottenheimer)

“Happy Happy 21st Birthday, my sweet Sutton! I cannot believe 21 years ago you made me a mommy!” Gemmi wrote on IG. “You are the most beautiful and kind soul. The way you love others is truly a gift….you make everyone a better version of themselves just by being YOU🤍 Never stop being you my baby boy…I thank God everyday that I get a front row seat in your life! ❤️”

Adding to the birthday festivities, the Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt was part of the celebration in her own way. During the Thanksgiving showdown, Ava posted a selfie with Sutton, expressing her gratitude for having him in her life.

Ava’s words: “@sutton_schottenheimer is 21!! 🥂 So thankful to have you in my life!!”

So, even though the Chiefs and Cowboys go head-to-head on game days, the two families keep the competitive spirit strictly for the field. Because even coach Brian holds a special connection to the Chiefs off the turf.

Brian Schottenheimer’s strong KC ties

Brian Schottenheimer carries a lot of affection for the Chiefs organization, deeply rooted in family history. His late father, Marty Schottenheimer, was a legendary coach who led the Chiefs during an era that transformed the franchise. No wonder Brian has such wonderful things to say about the organization.

“I have so much love for the Chiefs organization. I always will, every time I get a chance to go back to the stadium, I do, I want to see my dad’s name and his thing there in the Hall of Fame,” Brian said.

Marty’s influence runs deep, having turned around the Chiefs after a tough 15-year drought and guiding them to multiple AFC West titles and an AFC Championship Game appearance in 1993. But more than just professional respect, Brian keeps his father’s memory close during all his games.

During the offseason, he shared that when he was named Dallas head coach, the first thing he told his mom was his goal to win a Super Bowl for his father. That’s why he carries a football card of Marty in his pocket and mentally talks to him in tough moments.

“It just reminds me, I want to make him proud,” Brian said. “I think he’s a legendary football coach, but like I said, he was an incredible and better person and father and leader of men.”

The head coach also shared that when the Cowboys aren’t facing the Chiefs, his family’s support clearly lies with Kansas City. “I’ll be cheering for them next week,” he said.