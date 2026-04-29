Chiefs Owner Makes Emotional Admission About Late Lamar Hunt’s Failed Arrowhead Stadium Dream

Essentials Inside The Story The late Lamar Hunt’s dream is finally realized after nearly three decades.

Arrowhead Stadium to host six 2026 FIFA World Cup events.

Explore the modifications made to the stadium to accommodate FIFA standards.

Lamar Hunt’s dream was to see Arrowhead Stadium host FIFA, and after nearly three decades, the dream is finally coming true. As the globe turns its attention to the stadium welcoming the tournament, the Kansas City Chiefs’ chairman and CEO, Clark Hunt, shared a deeply emotional message. After all, failing to secure the 1994 World Cup deeply disappointed Hunt Sr.

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“He would be so excited. I remember the meeting in 1990 that he and I had with FIFA, standing on the field of Arrowhead,” late Lamar Hunt’s son remarked. “He was trying to convince FIFA that we could widen the field so that the 1994 World Cup would come to Kansas City. Unfortunately, our sales pitch must not have worked because we didn’t get games in 1994.

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“So here we are, 30+ years later, and that dream is finally going to be realized, and it will be a special moment for me and my entire family.”

Hunt, who served as co-chairman of the Dallas World Cup Organizing Committee for the 1994 FIFA World Cup, failed to secure games for his beloved Kansas City and Arrowhead Stadium, and it lingered as one of his biggest professional disappointments. The primary hurdle during that rejection was simply the logistics. Traditionally, NFL fields are rectangular, measuring 120 by 53 yards, which happens to be significantly shorter than the mandate for FIFA.

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But now, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature six events at Arrowhead Stadium’s GEHA Field. It will all begin with Match 19 (Argentina vs. Algeria) on June 16, 2026, then proceed to Match 34 (Ecuador vs. Curaçao) on June 20, followed by Match 58 (Tunisia vs. Netherlands) on June 25, and Match 69 (Algeria vs. Austria) on June 27. The other two matches (Match 87 and the quarterfinal) will be determined later.

The sad part about the entire process is that Lamar Hunt will no longer be able to witness the proud moment on June 16. After their first World Cup together in 1974, the father-son duo never missed a single World Cup until 2002, except for the 1978 World Cup. However, after Lamar Hunt passed away in 2006, the current Chiefs CEO hasn’t attended every game since. But now that Kansas City is hosting the World Cup this year, Hunt promised to bring in his father once more and watch the games with his memories.

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“Throughout the tournament, I’ll be thinking about my dad and think about all the fun memories we had attending games. Every time we see a team like Argentina play, which I saw Argentina play many times with my dad over the years, I’m going to think about him,” the 61-year-old said.

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However, bringing FIFA to an NFL stadium wasn’t easy.

What changes did Clark Hunt make to Arrowhead Stadium to bring in the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The Missouri State Legislature’s Fiscal Year 2024 put forth a budget of $50 million for FIFA activities. These included marketing, transportation, and event support. However, a massive $42.5 million went into renovating the stadium, as crews widened the playing surface by approximately 20 yards to meet strict FIFA regulations.

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They had to excavate 5,100 cubic yards of dirt and remove 4,500 tons of concrete from the lower bowl to accommodate modular seating. About 3,500 seats received removable system modifications, and the field was transformed into a 115-by-74-yard soccer field. But there’s a lot more to the challenges than what meets the eye.

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Speaking of the challenges of hosting FIFA at Arrowhead Stadium, president Mark Donovan told 96.5 The Fan:

“I think when you get into brand building and the specifics of that, it actually is a little bit of a challenge for us. Mainly because of the way FIFA works. Not all our fans understand all the aspects of a FIFA bid process… the way FIFA works, it’s not just for Kansas City, but it’s all the markets and all the arenas. Every single sign is either replaced or removed. Every single suite has been completely cleared out. So you’re not going to see a whole lot of Chiefs trademarks around our own home during this event.”

The Chiefs gladly accept these temporary logistical hurdles and missing logos. When the first whistle blows at the newly transformed Arrowhead Stadium this summer, Clark Hunt will proudly watch his father’s ultimate global soccer dream finally become reality.