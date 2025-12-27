Chiefs Owner’s Daughter Ava Hunt Makes Personal Announcement Away From America on Saturday

Essentials Inside The Story Ava Hunt shares personal update as offseason attention shifts off-field.

Forget the football field. The Kansas City Chiefs‘ owner, Clark Hunt’s daughter, Ava Hunt, is onto something new. The 20-year-old had some headlines for the Kansas City royal family. Hunt revealed the next chapter of her life through an Instagram post.

She shared that she would be ditching Hawaii’s tropical bliss for a divine calling in Canada. Furthermore, she shared a carousel of images on her Instagram account surrounded by her friends before her overseas mission outreach with Youth With A Mission (YWAM).

“As I head into outreach in Canada, I’m praying that God continues to reveal Himself to me, grow my faith, and draw me even closer to Him,” Ava Hunt wrote in the caption of the post. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me, encouraged me, and sent so much love along the way. I can’t wait to share even more special moments with y’all over these next few months in Canada!!”

YWAM’s Discipleship Training School (DTS) is known for combining intensive lecture/training phases in Hawaii over a period of three months. After that, the students spend their time abroad in outreach programs, studying scripture, prayer, and evangelism. Ava Hunt revealed her decision to take a gap year from SMU on October 1. The decision elicited a heartfelt response from her proud mother, Tavia Hunt:

“My heart is full of pride and joy for her—yet this transition stretches me. Letting go is never easy, but it is the very act of motherhood: raising the ones you love, admire, and even lean on, only to release them into the world to follow His call,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

Now that we know what the Chiefs’ daughter has on her plate next. There is another update on the Chiefs’ tight end, Travis Kelce. With rumors about his retirement, it is possible that he played his last home game yesterday.

Travis Kelce on retirement plans

The Kansas City Chiefs were eliminated from the playoffs after their 16-13 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15. Since then, plenty of focus has been shifted towards tight end Travis Kelce, who could have played his final game in Arrowhead Stadium last night against the Denver Broncos, as his fiancée, Taylor Swift, watched from the stands.

“A whole lot of emotions,” Kelce said afterward. “You’ve got everybody in the world watching you. You get to go out there with the young guys on primetime television. Young guys getting an opportunity to taste what this NFL life is like.”

He also talked about his retirement:

“I’ll let that be a decision I’ll make with my family, friends, the Chiefs organization when the time comes,” Kelce said.

Well, fans seem to think that the 36-year-old has no football left in him. Could this be the last time we see Kelce in a Chiefs jersey when they play their final game of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders?