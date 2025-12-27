Chiefs Owner Sends Public Message to Brian Schottenheimer’s Family After Cowboys’ Christmas Victory

Essentials Inside The Story Brian’s wife, Gemmi, shared photos of the family in matching Christmas outfits

The HC's young son wore a customized hat, which read "Chiefs Fan"

Tavia Hunt publicly wished the family a Merry Christmas

Reality hits hard for the Dallas Cowboys, sitting at 7-8-1 under head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Another season of heartbreak has tested their patience. But the Cowboys’ Christmas Day victory brought some joyful pajama party vibes, and that’s when the Chiefs owner hopped in with a warm message for the Schotty club.

“Merry Christmas 🎄❤️🎊🙏” Tavia Hunt, wife of Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt, wished the Schottenheimers by commenting on an Instagram post by Gemmi, wife of Brian Schottenheimer.

Gemmi’s post captured the magic of the moment, sharing several pictures from the Schottenheimer family’s Christmas celebration. The images showed the whole family dressed in matching satin cream pajama sets, topped with festive Christmas hats.

Adding to the cross-team connection, Schottenheimer’s son, Sutton, wore a hat that read, “Chiefs Fan.” It highlighted how the Cowboys coach’s young son is a huge KC fan.

This moment underscores the strong connection between the Schottenheimers and Hunt families. Marty Schottenheimer, Brian’s father, served as the head coach of the Chiefs for a full decade, from 1989 to 1998. Now, the present generations keep those ties close by showing public love and respect for one another across team lines.

But for Schottenheimer and the Boys, Christmas turned bittersweet amid the celebrations. Thursday’s game in Landover brought a much-needed win that alleviated some of the pain.

Schottenheimer’s Cowboys snag Christmas win with Dak’s magic

Both the Cowboys and Commanders, already eliminated from playoff hopes, battled it out at Northwest Stadium on Christmas. The Cowboys’ offense, led by Dak Prescott, struck fast on their first three opening drives, scoring a touchdown each time to build a 21-3 advantage and power them to a commanding 24-10 lead by the end of the second quarter.

However, after halftime, Washington’s defense found its fire, sacking Prescott a whopping six times in the entire game. That’s the most sacks Prescott has taken this season.

Despite the hits, Prescott broke another record on Thursday. He completed 30 touchdown passes, tying Tony Romo for the franchise record of four seasons with at least 30 touchdown throws. It was a personal milestone that shone through the team’s struggles.

This year has been disappointing for Dallas once again, with inconsistency plaguing their playoff hopes. Yet on an individual level, Prescott has excelled and earned a well-deserved Pro Bowl selection.

The 32-year-old quarterback leads the league in pass attempts (589), completions (397), and yards (4,482). Looking forward, Schottenheimer and the Cowboys travel to New York to face the 2-13 Giants in their final game of the season.