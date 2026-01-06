Chiefs Owner’s Wife Tavia Hunt Offers Support for Ravens’ Tyler Loop Amid Ongoing Controversy

Essentials Inside The Story A season-ending miss puts a young Ravens kicker in the harsh spotlight, but an unexpected show of support shifts the tone of the moment

Faith quietly becomes the throughline, linking heartbreak in Baltimore with disappointment in Kansas City

As emotions settle, a late-game controversy resurfaces, leaving one lingering question about officiating

A season-ending missed kick can be the loneliest moment in the NFL. But for Baltimore Ravens kicker Tyler Loop, a quiet message of support emerged from an unlikely source, the wife of a rival AFC owner who knows the sting of a disappointing season all too well. Tavia Hunt, wife of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, watched the Chiefs finish 6-11 and miss the playoffs for the first time since 2014. So, when the rookie placekicker went through his own public heartbreak, Tavia showed him some support.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In the Week 18 game, Tyler Loop missed a 44-yard field goal that sealed a 26–24 loss for his team against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Loop’s mistake ended Baltimore’s season and handed the Steelers the AFC North title. Criticism almost immediately followed Loop online, but Tavia Hunt countered the negativity through her recent Instagram story, adding a simple caption: “🙏🙏🙏.”

In her own quiet way, based in faith, Tavia Hunt extended her prayers to Tyler Loop. The post that she shared originally came from Sports Spectrum and the Ravens Chaplain. A clip attached to that post further showed Loop after the loss, still standing at his locker and answering questions. The camera zoomed in on Loop, who wore a Ravens cap and appeared sad after the tough loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Spectrum (@sports_spectrum) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

In the clip, reporters then asked the Ravens’ kicker what he had been reading during the game. And Loop’s answer revealed exactly where his mind was during the crucial matchup.

“I had written down a renowned prayer for the game and just re-reading it,” Loop said in the clip. “Faith is a big part of my life, and right now I’m reading the book of Romans, and in Romans eight says God works for the good of those who love him for who call according to his purpose, and yeah, it’s a verse. It just reminds me, ultimately, man, I’m here to love on the guys around me, and I’m here to try and have their back and be a good teammate, and I’ll be a good representative of the organization.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Steward the gifts I’ve been given because it’s just such a fortunate thing to be here, even going back, like just being in place in Baltimore with this team has been the biggest plus in my life,” Loop continued. “I’m super grateful for it. It’s been incredible, so just like reminding myself that hey, guys got my back even when stuff s–ks.”

Even after a season-ending mistake, Tyler Loop did not take the opportunity for granted. This message of faith resonated with Tavia Hunt, who had leaned on it as a pillar of strength during the Chiefs’ own difficult season, particularly after their Week 15 elimination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“Life is bigger than football, even when football means so much,” Tavia Hunt wrote in an Instagram post after the Week 15 game. “Our ultimate hope isn’t found in a playoff berth or a trophy – it’s anchored in eternity. Grateful for this team, this community, and the journey – through every high and every hard. ❤️💛🙏🏼”

Chiefs fans grew frustrated after the team was eliminated from the postseason, so Tavia Hunt stepped in with words that brought calmness. And now Hunt is extending that same support to Tyler Loop. However, Loop’s heartbreaking moment remains tied to controversy, making it harder for the Ravens to move on.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is the controversy around Tyler Loop’s season-ending miss?

Before that season-ending kick, Tyler Loop had been reliable. He made 90 percent of his field goal attempts this season, going 30-for-33. So, Loop would like a second chance at the kick to end the regular season. And later replays suggested he might have deserved another shot.

Shortly after the Ravens’ Week 18 game, former NFL player Jason McCourty pointed out a potential missed call by the officials. On Tyler Loop’s kick, Steelers wide receiver Ben Skowronek launched himself over left guard Emery Jones in an effort to block the ball. That part happens often on defensive plays, but what followed raised eyebrows.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens Oct 26, 2025 Baltimore, Maryland, USA Baltimore Ravens place kicker Tyler Loop 33 warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore M&T Bank Stadium Maryland USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTommyxGilliganx 20251026_bgd_gb3_002

As Skowronek had jumped during the play, his right hand came down on the back of Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward. And while that’s not allowed, he also descended with his hand, making contact with Ravens long snapper Nick Moore. In real time, it looked like Skowronek used several players to boost himself and block the kick.

ADVERTISEMENT

As such, Jason McCourty pointed out that the Steelers should have been flagged for a leverage penalty, which occurs when a defensive player jumps or stands on their teammate or opponent to block a kick. It would have meant a 15-yard personal foul on Skowronek, along with an untimed first down for the Ravens. The penalty would’ve also meant another field goal attempt for Tyler Loop from the 21-yard line. So, the outcome of the game could have been different for the Ravens.

Even Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson voiced frustration with the controversial officiating after the game. But while officials may have missed something, the Ravens also had chances earlier to avoid that situation entirely. In the end, Baltimore finished 8-9, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2021. So, for the Ravens, there’s plenty to unpack this offseason. But for Tyler Loop, the pain for that miss will linger.