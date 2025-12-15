Pat McAfee, Dan Orlovsky & More React as Patrick Mahomes Issues First Statement on Chiefs’ Playoffs Elimination

Essentials Inside The Story Patrick Mahomes’ latest message landed hard, drawing immediate reactions from Pat McAfee, Dan Orlovsky, and others.

One late-game moment and a brutal pressure number revealed how quickly Kansas City’s season slipped away.

The tone around Mahomes has now shifted from disappointment to focus on recovery and what comes next.

It’s official: the Kansas City Chiefs are no longer in playoff contention, losing a streak of nine years. All their hopes were hooked to Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers. All they needed was a victory to keep the playoff dream alive. However, they stumbled upon a 16-13 loss, and the next moment, they were eliminated from the playoff race. It’s an unprecedented time, especially for Patrick Mahomes, who is still finding answers.

For the first time since 2014, Kansas City wouldn’t be part of the postseason. Though the Chiefs clan is having a tough time digesting the news, they haven’t lost faith. That faith is deeply reflected in the three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback’s words, as he issued his first statement post-elimination.

“Don’t know why this had to happen,” Mahomes wrote on X. “Not going to lie it’s hurts. But all we can do now is Trust in God and attack every single day over and over again. Thank you Chiefs kingdom for always supporting me and for everyone who has reached out and sent prayers. I Will be back stronger than ever.”

The Chiefs lost Sunday’s game before the scoreboard reflected the final score. They lost all hope of overcoming the three-point deficit when Mahomes sustained an injury on the final drive. After being tackled by LA defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand, the 30-year-old signal-caller was seen clutching his left knee in pain.

It wasn’t until the medical staff rushed to him that he was able to get on his feet. With assistance, he limped to the locker room. The Chiefs later announced that Mahomes had torn his left ACL, confirmed by an MRI. It’s unclear if he needs surgery, but they are definitely exploring the option.

What complicated Mahomes’ condition were the underlying knee issues he’s been struggling with for the past couple of weeks. Plus, the Chargers didn’t leave any chance to pressure the signal-caller. According to Next Gen Stats, Mahomes was pressured on 48.6% of his dropbacks.

The good thing is that the season is too far gone to save anymore. So, while Mahomes joins the Injured Reserve, the Chiefs can finish the remaining three games with ease. Interestingly, no one in the Chiefs kingdom is upset with the team, especially the three-time Super Bowl MVP.

Patrick Mahomes received a wave of support

Mahomes’ unfiltered words on X resonated with many. While fans express their support as well as confidence in Kansas City’s comeback, many pundits lend a hand of support to the two-time NFL MVP. One of their biggest celebrity fans, Pat McAfee, commented:

“WE LOVE YOU MAN, GODSPEED.”

Throughout the Chiefs’ struggle, McAfee stood by him, seeing their struggle as “fixable” by resolving a few issues like inconsistent offensive execution, dropped passes, and emphasizing reliance on Mahomes. Then, Dan Orlovsky also reacted to Mahomes’ tweet, writing:

“Heal up.”

Unlike McAfee, Orlovsky never overestimates the Chiefs. However, he does consider the quarterback as the heart and soul of the Chiefs’ dynasty. Without him, Orlovsky finds KC “unimpressed” and “uninspiring.” Robert Griffin III also couldn’t hold himself from offering words of affirmation to the elite QB, writing:

“The best is yet to come for you, brother. Can’t wait to see how you respond.”

Just a few days ago, RG3 was highlighting a crucial factor that’s been pulling the Chiefs down—predictability. Though he believes Andy Reid and Matt Nagy are creative with their strategy, the Chiefs have lost the element of unpredictability. That’s why it has become easier for opposing defenses to cook up a winning strategy against them.

Legendary quarterback-turned-NFL-analyst Chase Daniel reacted with a few words, but that’s all it needs to define Mahomes’ aura. He wrote:

“Man…you’re the GOAT.”

Daniel shared another tweet regarding Mahomes’ ACL injury and wished him to come back stronger. While critiquing the Chiefs’ struggle earlier in September, Daniel was insistent that Mahomes is not the problem. His support for Mahomes shows his belief in his words. Another former NFL player, Will Compton, wished the best for Mahomes, writing:

“Get well soon, boss.”

Compton has always been honest about the Chiefs, though often contradictory. At times, he has heavily criticized the Chiefs, and sometimes, he has apologized for underestimating them. However, he’s always supported Mahomes. In another tweet, he wished for Mahomes’ speedy recovery. Despite all the support, this feeling of failure hurts Mahomes and his clan deeply. Perhaps it’s the right time to start thinking about 2026.