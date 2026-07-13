Pat McAfee Says Patrick Mahomes Was in the “Middle of the Dance Floor” at Kelce-Swift Wedding in Telling Injury Update

Pat McAfee attended Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding and walked away calling it “the greatest night of all time.” And as he shared snippets of the wedding on the Pat McAfee Show, live from the Home Run Derby, he dropped the biggest injury update this offseason around Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

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“I saw the entire Kansas City Chiefs team, the entire team is there…” McAfee said on his show. “Patrick Mahomes, I know he was injured last year, and I don’t want to give away too much stuff breaking from the wedding. Patrick Mahomes is in the middle of the dance floor.”

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Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift tied the knot on July 3rd at Madison Square Garden, with over 1,000 guests in attendance. From the reports around the wedding so far, one can easily assess that it had been the spectacle of a lifetime, and even Mahomes got drawn into the celebrations. But this detail matters even more because Mahomes tore his ACL and LCL in Week 15 last season, and has been attacking rehab for the last seven straight months with a singular goal: to start Week 1.

Late June, Mahomes had told GQ that his rehab is “going good,” and that he has “gotten used to it now.” That, coupled with the QB’s participation in the offseason training program, had sparked a wave of relief for the Chiefs Kingdom. And then SI’s Albert Breer gave that optimism another boost when he looked at where all teams stand after minicamps.

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Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 26: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 talks with head coach Andy Reid on the sidelines in the second quarter of an AFC West matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on Sep 26, 2021 at GEHA Filed at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 26 Chargers at Chiefs Icon2109260356

“Mahomes has been in on installs, individual and seven-on-sevens through the spring,” Breer wrote. “His arm has looked good, given how rehab limited his throwing work over the past six months. He’s trending towards being cleared for 11-on-11 work at the start of camp, but the plan is to be smart here. The Chiefs know, given the competitor in question, once they tell Mahomes he can go, he will go; they’ll likely pace him some early on. But he’s in a good place, way ahead of the normal ACL/LCL rehab timeline.”

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In the meantime, former NFL quarterback Steve Young has also issued a warning to the Chiefs, demanding better protection and more weapons for Mahomes “to be the best.” KC had already allowed a career-worst 36 sacks on Mahomes in 2024, and they followed that up with another 34 sacks last season in just 14 games. This offseason, veteran offensive lineman Trey Smith has already declared the group will step up to the challenge “to keep Pat healthy.”

The Chiefs have also built heavily on defense this year to take the pressure off the other side. Their receiver room is still a question mark, but Kenneth Walker III’s addition in the RB room gives Mahomes knee a breather he will definitely need as he gets back up to speed on the gridiron.

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Patrick Mahomes dancing at Travis Kelce’s wedding is a signal rather than a fun detail. If he’s moving freely on a dance floor seven months after tearing his ACL and LCL, the Chiefs’ cautious timeline might be exactly that – cautious, not necessary. The real test comes when training camp opens on July 29th, and Mahomes gets the green light for 11-on-11 work.