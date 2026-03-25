Patrick Mahomes Already Made Final Decision on Olympic Flag Football Amid ACL Recovery

Essentials Inside The Story Saturday's Fanatics Flag Football proved that Team USA players are better at the discipline than the NFL players.

Mahomes' take on trying out for the LA 2028 Olympics hasn't yet changed for a couple of reasons.

Patrick Mahomes is recovering timely and wishes to play in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season while the Chiefs already have a backup plan

Since he was in elementary school until the first year of high school, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady played flag football religiously. Last Saturday, though, when his team – the Founders FFC – lost to Team USA during the inaugural Fanatics Flag Football Classic, it proved one point: the NFL players don’t belong there. The NFL owners unanimously approving current NFL players to try out for the 2028 LA Olympics team last March, hoped differently.

That approval opened up the possibility of ‘Dream Team’, like the US men’s basketball team at the 1992 Games. But Patrick Mahomes knew better. He quickly pushed off the notion, citing his age. But since Saturday, he has been facing the same question. But could there be other reasons for him rejecting the opportunity he himself believes is awesome? Probably. However, that hasn’t much changed his view for one reason.

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“I think this is fair to say, I texted Patrick when this first happened. It’s been a year. I don’t think he’ll be mad,” insider Nick Wright said on FS1’s First Things First Monday. “He said back then, ‘I’m not doing flags. By then, I’ll be 32, and I’m not scrambling around all day in July.’ And it was out of respect to those guys.”

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Non-contact format of flag football might be a variant of tackle football in the NFL, but with only five players on the field, it is still competitive. What’s interesting is that one of the most common tactics Mahomes uses to avoid a sack in the NFL – throwing away his ball – is considered a turnover in flag football, putting him at risk of giving away possessions.

But that’s not why Mahomes declined to participate.

Team USA is already represented by players who have played the sport for a long time. And while one can be great at gridiron football, the same might not translate to a flag football field. Another reason could be that even though the USA has won multiple World Cups with the current flag football team, those players don’t have as much visibility as the NFL players do.

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If the latter enters the flag football, the current roster might lose its only opportunity to play in front of its nation. The frustrations were already visible when Team USA’s quarterback and the freshly minted Fanatics flag football MVP had to clarify his controversial dig on Mahomes from two years back.

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The Mahomes-Doucette ‘controversy’

In August 2024, Doucette had claimed that “when it comes to flag football, I feel like I know more than him.” On Saturday, that fact was well-established. Team USA went 3-0 and won by a combined score of 106-44. Doucette was named the event’s MVP. But the quarterback addressed the elephant in the room.

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“I made some remarks that was totally misconstrued and misunderstood,” Douecette said, per The Athletic’s Tim Graham and Vic Tafur. “All I was speaking of was about giving my brothers a fair chance to make (the Summer Olympics in) 2028.

“We came out this weekend with that on our mind to say, ‘Let’s show these guys that we are talented, that we are flag football and not to be overlooked by anyone in the world.’ I’m not saying I’m a better player overall but until he steps on a 5v5 flag field, I’m going to feel that way until it’s proven otherwise!” he said. “I’m a competitor and need to be proven wrong.”

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Wright, however, believes that while others criticized Doucette, Mahomes didn’t take it personally.

“So, while people got mad at Doucette for what he said about Patrick, I think I can report that Patrick was not mad at him. [Mahomes] won’t be coming for his job,” Wright said.

Mahomes had also already clarified that he doesn’t want to participate in the discipline.

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“I’ll probably leave that to the younger guys. I’ll be a little older by the time that comes around,” Mahomes said in 2025. “It’s awesome. Honestly, just to be able to showcase the NFL to the whole world through flag football.”

Saturday was a reality check for those who thought Team USA’s best shot at gold was through having NFL players participating in the LA Olympics. As for Mahomes, he already has his eyes set on a better dream.

Patrick Mahomes is looking for a rebounding season

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Mahomes’ 2025 season was one of the worst of his NFL career since he became QB1 in 2018. 8-9 Kansas City lost a playoff berth for the first time in 14 years. To make it all worse, Mahomes left the field in December against the Los Angeles Chargers clutching his left leg, which was later confirmed as an LCL and an ACL tear. So, as far as long-term health is concerned, sitting this one out is a smart move for the quarterback.

ACL tears take a minimum of six to nine months to heal, putting Mahomes’ return to the field around Week 1 of the 2026 season. The Chiefs have signed Justin Fields for one year to play until the No. 15 can comfortably play. But if his doctors are to be believed, he is rehabilitating just fine.

“I want to be ready for Week 1,” Mahomes told reporters in January. “The doctors said I could. I can’t predict what happens throughout the process. That’s the goal: to play Week 1 and have no restrictions.

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“You want to be out there healthy and give us the best chance to win. I hope to do some things in OTAs and training camp and be able to do things there.”

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 14: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 throws a pass in the third quarter of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on December 14, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 14 Chargers at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2512141015

With Travis Kelce returning for another year and the Kansas City Chiefs looking for not just a rebound year but a revenge year, flag football is certainly not on Mahomes’ mind.

Now, fans will hope that Team USA finds the best players to bring home the gold, and Kansas City will wish to return to its dynastic days.