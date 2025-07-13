Patrick Mahomes & Co. Failing 2-Year Tradition Resulted In Misery as Andy Reid Warns Chiefs Locker Room

“Anytime you lose the Super Bowl, it’s the worst feeling in the world. It’ll stick with you for the rest of your career… They hurt probably more than the wins feel good.” Patrick Mahomes’ words after last season’s tough Super Bowl loss to the Eagles cut straight to the heart of the Chiefs’ pain. The hit was so bad that Mahomes even issued a public apology on X, stating he let everyone down. But that final loss didn’t come out of nowhere. The warning signs were flashing well before the regular season even kicked off.

For two seasons running, the Chiefs had built a preseason tradition that seemed to forecast their championship success. Winning two out of three preseason games became their unofficial ritual – a proving ground where Mahomes and Co. sharpened their edge and set the tone for a dominant regular season. It was a pattern that fans and analysts alike began to notice: preseason success was a subtle hint that the Chiefs were ready to run for the Lombardi Trophy.

Then last year, that formula broke.

The Chiefs failed to win a single preseason game. A stark departure from their winning ways. After the 13-26 road loss against the Jaguars, HC Andy Reid called it a learning experience. “That’s what it’s for… it’ll be a good tap for me.” But the results of that tape study only came later on in the regular season. Arrowhead Stadium’s heartbreak was palpable in the other two matchups. Two more losses – one against the Lions (23-24), the other against the Bears (21-34) – marked the end of Chiefs’ preseason tradition. Something was off. ChiefsBlitz summed it up perfectly on X: “The last two seasons the Chiefs have won the Super Bowl, they won two of three preseason games. Last season they lost all three!” That flawless two-thirds winning formula? Gone.

The preseason matters a lot for a team like the Chiefs. It’s more than just practice. Preseason games are where coaches test new plays, rookies fight for roster spots, and veterans find their rhythm. For Kansas City, those early wins were a confidence boost. A sign that the team’s chemistry was clicking, the playbook was humming, and the mindset was locked in. When that pattern broke last year, it hinted at early cracks beneath the surface. Mahomes himself acknowledged this shift. “I feel like last year, I don’t want to say it was pressure, but guys wanted to go out there and win every single week, not for the fun of the game, just because we’re supposed to.” The joy of playing, the spark that fuels creativity and resilience, seemed to dim. The game started feeling like a job, and the preseason results showed it.

Digging deeper, the preseason slump exposed some tangible issues. Mahomes faced a career-high six sacks in the Super Bowl, signaling protection breakdowns. The offense struggled to find its usual rhythm, and the defense couldn’t consistently hold opponents. Throughout the season, injuries piled up, depth was tested, and the usual seamless execution wavered. All these factors combined to create a perfect storm that no preseason win streak could mask. But here’s the silver lining: the Chiefs are aware, and they’re responding.

Andy Reid’s training camp plans and Patrick Mahomes’ resolution

This season, Mahomes is pushing for a return to joy on the field. “Let’s go out there and have fun. I mean, the wins will come if we play the way that we know we can play.” That mindset shift is crucial. When players enjoy the game, they play looser, think faster, and push harder. The entire roster is buzzing with excitement for a tough competition at training camp, ready to rebuild that spark. And Andy Reid? He’s setting the tone with a no-nonsense approach that promises to be painful, but necessary.

The WR room is a perfect example. Xavier Worthy recently revealed on the Up & Adams show that Reid has issued a warning to the wide receivers. Worthy noted, “Coach Reid told us during the OTAs, Phase i, ‘When you come back, get your hamstrings ready’.’” The reason? Training camp is going to be intense. And the room has already responded. As Worthy further added, “So, he kind of knew that we were going to be going a little deep in practice, so we kind of got our bodies and our minds ready [for] what we were going to be doing in practice.” With top weapons like Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice, and Worthy himself healthy and hungry, Reid’s message is clear: the team will be pushed to the limit to reclaim their edge.

This tough love approach is classic Reid – demanding, strategic, and focused on long-term success. The preseason slump and Super Bowl loss were wake-up calls, but they’ve also ignited a fire. The Chiefs know the stakes, and the stage is set for them to respond. Rashee Rice has already promised a show for the ‘25 season with the WR room depth. As the preseason opener against the Cardinals on August 9th approaches, all eyes will be on how Mahomes and his squad translate this renewed energy into performance. Training camp kicks off July 21st at Missouri Western State University, and if Reid’s warning is any indication, it’s going to be a grind. One that could restore the Chiefs’ winning tradition and set them back on the path to glory.