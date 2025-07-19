Patrick Mahomes and Co. Unfazed as Chiefs Prepare for Life Without Rashee Rice Early On

Remember that icy January night in 2020? Down 24-0 to the Texans, Arrowhead was a tomb. Then Patrick Mahomes flicked a switch. Touchdown. Onside kick recovery. Another touchdown. A cosmic reset button pressed. That’s the Chiefs’ DNA – not avoiding chaos, but weaponizing it. Fast forward to 2025. Rashee Rice, the human YAC machine who racked up over 200 yards after the catch in just four games before his knee buckled, won’t be suiting up early. Cue the panic? Not in Kansas City.

“Well, he is going to miss some time, but I don’t necessarily think it’s a huge hit,” Ryan Clark mused, cool as a sideline Gatorade bath. “We’ve seen this team play an entire season without Rashee Rice when they weren’t expecting to lose him…” Clark’s onto something. Last year, when Rice vanished unexpectedly, rookie Xavier Worthy didn’t just fill cleats — he rewrote the script. 59 catches, 638 yards, 6 TDs, plus a Super Bowl record 157 receiving yards for a rookie?

Dude played like he’d activated cheat codes. Andy Reid’s offense isn’t a one-star constellation; it’s a freakin’ galaxy. Mahomes distributes like a Blackjack dealer on a heater — everyone gets a hand. Why the Zen vibe?

Xavier Worthy reacts before a 2025 AFC divisional round game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“This Kansas City Chiefs offense doesn’t really revolve around one, two, or three-star receivers,” Clark insists. “It’s really a receiver by committee approach.” Translation: Rice’s electric start (24 grabs, 288 yards, 2 TDs in four games) stings, but the engine purrs fine without him.

Think Travis Kelce boxing out linebackers like it’s 2018. Think Patrick Mahomes scrambling right, eyes scanning like a ‘T-1000.’ Think that defense — Chris Jones swallowing RBs, Trent McDuffie erasing WR1s. They are all ready and hungry for another ring.

Next man up: The Chiefs’ reload button is already pressed

“All of a sudden, this team is still going 15 and two no matter who’s on the field. It revolves around Travis Kelce. It revolves around Patrick Mahomes. It revolves around that defense. And then, when they need to, the running game.” The numbers back the swagger. Rice’s 196 postseason YAC in 2023? Legendary. His franchise-rookie records (26 playoff catches, 262 yards)? Clutch. But Mahomes has turned practice-squad call-ups into folk heroes. Remember when Mecole Hardman caught the Super Bowl winner? Exactly!

So who steps up? Worthy’s 4.21 speed is obvious, but watch Jalen Royals — the fourth-rounder Reid calls “quiet but deadly.” Hollywood Brown’s healing shoulder adds vertical terror. And Kelce? Slimmed down 25 pounds, moving like he’s got Madden turbo engaged. “There’s a lot I can prove,” he growled at minicamp. Translation: “Feed me.”

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks with wide receiver Rashee Rice during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Atlanta Falcons on September 22nd, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Sure, Rice’s absence leaves a hole. His violence post-catch (“He likes to get hit,” grinned coordinator Matt Nagy) is irreplaceable. But this ain’t some plucky underdog story. It’s a dynasty operating like a Swiss watch — precision parts, interchangeable gears. Mahomes put it best during OTAs, dripping sweat and certainty: “All you can do is just be better than you were the day before.”

As Clark frames it: “It’s going to be about who they become once they get Rashee Rice back.” Until then? The Chiefs play chess while the league plays checkers. Bet against them at your peril.