Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Slapped With Lawsuit Following Scathing Review of 1587 Prime

As Patrick Mahomes works his way back from injury and Travis Kelce weighs his future in the league, the two were hit with some unpleasant news on Friday afternoon. Both are now entangled in a trademark lawsuit involving their restaurant, 1587 Prime.

“The sneaker company, 1587 Sneakers, has filed a lawsuit against Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Noble 33, owners of 1587 Prime,” read Farzin Vousoughian’s post on Threads. “The lawsuit alleges trademark and apparel infringement, per ESPN. The lawsuit alleges that the restaurant name infringes upon its usage of the identical number combination.”

The shoe brand 1587 Sneakers claims that the restaurant’s use of the four-digit number infringes on its brand. The company describes itself as the first sneaker brand in the United States that is owned, designed, and inspired by Asian American culture.

The complaint, authored by attorney Ezra Salami, was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. In addition to trademark infringement, the lawsuit includes claims of unfair trade practices and unfair competition.

In its filing, dated February 17, 1587 Sneakers states that it has used the “1587” mark in commerce since April 2023 in connection with footwear and apparel sold nationwide through its website. The company also mentioned national media coverage and an appearance on Shark Tank as evidence that consumers associate the numeric mark “1587” with a single commercial source.

According to the complaint, the defendants launched their restaurant around September 2025 as part of a concept that also includes branded merchandise, such as apparel. 1587 Sneakers alleges that Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and their partners have offered both in-person and online customers clothing items that ‘wholly adopt and incorporate’ the “1587” mark.

The sneaker brand argues that adding the word ‘PRIME’ does not meaningfully distinguish the restaurant’s mark from its own. It claims that the “verbatim incorporation” of “1587” is likely to cause consumer confusion regarding the source, affiliation, or sponsorship of the goods.

The complaint further adds that “had the defendants done some simple due diligence before their launch and conducted a public internet search, they would have known [its] mark not only existed but also obtained national prominence.”

At the same time, the overlap may not have been intentional. The number 1587 happens to be the combined jersey numbers of Mahomes (15) and Kelce (87). And 1587 Prime was founded last year by Mahomes and Kelce, with Noble 33.

As promoted, it is described on its official page as being “rooted in the same standard of preparation, detail and excellence that defines the city’s champions.”

In October 2025, 1587 Sneakers applied for trademarks with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to register the “1587” trademark for use on clothing, sneakers, and other forms of apparel. The status of these applications is under review, and the approval is pending.

When approved, 1587 Sneakers will enjoy several benefits under the law, such as the exclusive right to use the trademark in relation to specific goods and services, a presumption of ownership, and protection against counterfeiting by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The case will be presided over by U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald. Although the case is still in litigation, it is possible that the parties may come to a settlement where they will be allowed to use their own version of the four-digit mark. But the trademark lawsuit is only part of the story surrounding the Chiefs duo’s restaurant venture.

1587 Prime Review pushes back on the steakhouse’s pricey hype

Even before the legal dispute surfaced, the Kansas City steakhouse was drawing sharp criticism from food reviewers over the quality of its offerings.

“The main trouble with 1587 Prime isn’t its childlike idea of luxury.” Food critic Liz Cook reviewed 1587 Prime for Defector. “It’s that it’s a steakhouse that doesn’t nail the steaks.”

Cook said she visited the restaurant twice before publishing her verdict. To be fair, Cook praised the visual presentation, but beyond the aesthetics, she found little to appreciate.

Cook also commented on the menu, including the special cocktail known as “The Alchemy,” which was a tribute to Swift. “The drink tasted like a Cosmo someone had strained through a French Vanilla Yankee Candle,” she added.

When it came to the core attraction, the steaks, Cook described them as thin or overcooked. She also noted that her steak arrived without a steak knife and rated the service overall as mediocre.

On top of that, she emphasized the cost. According to her review, the most expensive steak she ordered was $78. She paid $15 for “three small ramekins of ketchup, one of which was pure uncut Heinz,” and $22 for the Alchemy cocktail.

“Ultimately, 1587 Prime is a parched vision of luxury, simultaneously overreliant on ChatGPT-grade luxury tropes, rehashed ideas from its outside restaurant group, and lazy local outsourcing for stations that a top-tier restaurant should staff,” she said while concluding her review.

Despite the criticism, the Mahomes-Kelce-backed restaurant still manages to attract plenty of curious diners.