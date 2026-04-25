Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany Get $325M News From Kansas City Team

Essentials Inside The Story The NWSL's overall value is booming

Brittany took a majoe risk on her team after the 2021 season

the team is struggling at the start of the 2026 season

When the Kansas City Current finished dead last in the National Women’s Soccer League in 2021, co-owner Brittany Mahomes didn’t back away from her team. Instead, that October, she and her co-owners announced that they were building a privately funded $70 million soccer-specific stadium on the Kansas City Riverfront. Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany, was all-in for the franchise, and the investment paid off.

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less than a year, and she didn’t back away. That October, just ten months after the franchise was awarded, she and her co-owners announced they were building a privately funded $70 million soccer-specific stadium on the Kansas City Riverfront. Brittany was all-in for the franchise, and the investment paid off.

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Forbes released its 2026 NWSL valuations this week. The Kansas City Current came in at $325 million – second in the league, behind Angel City FC by just $15 million. A year ago, valuations placed the Current at $275 million. At their current valuation, that’s a $50 million jump in twelve months for Brittany Mahomes’ team.

Angel City at $340 million tells a parallel story from the other coast. A celebrity-heavy ownership group that included Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria, and Serena Williams founded the team the same year as the Current. Together, these franchises are now worth $665 million. The league is growing exponentially in value, and there’s even an expansion in the works.

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The league’s rapid financial growth was underscored when NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman announced Columbus, Ohio, as the 18th franchise for 2028. The new ownership group, led by NFL and MLS owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam, paid a reported $205 million entry fee—a staggering $40 million more than the Atlanta expansion fee from just five months prior, signaling a massive surge in investment

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The arrival of established NFL owners like the Haslams and Blank only reinforces the foresight Brittany Mahomes demonstrated back in 2020. How she turned a last-place club into a $325 million franchise is the actual story.

How Brittany built the Current

Brittany Mahomes played forward at the University of Texas at Tyler from 2013 to 2016. She retired from soccer in 2017 and moved to Kansas City to be with Patrick Mahomes. But the love for the game never went away for her. When the NWSL awarded Kansas City an expansion slot in December 2020, the new club stepped into the void left by the Utah Royals. Brittany inherited their player contracts and draft picks, with no name, no stadium, and no identity of its own. Brittany joined Andie and Chris Long as a founding co-owner from day one.

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From sitting dead last in the league in 2021, the team rose to the 2022 NWSL Championship. In between, the ownership group announced the stadium, opened a privately funded training facility, and gave the club an identity. Players who had been skeptical about long-term ownership commitment started to see something real. Patrick Mahomes also bought into the franchise in 2023 to help his wife.

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“I am thankful for the chance to join my wife as part of the Kansas City Current’s ownership team,” Patrick said at the time. “Brittany and the Longs have done an incredible job building a world-class organization. I am excited to join another championship-caliber club as it continues to make history.”

Then, in March 2024, the CPKC Stadium opened in Kansas City – the first privately-funded stadium in the world built exclusively for a professional women’s sports team. That same year, the Current sold out all of their home games, setting a league record. And their dominance continued the next regular season as well.

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In 2025, Kansas City clinched the NWSL Shield by having the best regular-season record (17-2-2). They went into the playoffs as the No. 1 seed, lost to Gotham FC in the quarterfinals, and watched Gotham go on to win the title. But the 2026 season has been a rough start for the defending Shield holders.

The Current sits at No. 11 in the league right now with a 2-0-4 record through six games. Four losses away from home, both wins at CPKC Stadium. Last season, they set NWSL records for points (65), wins (21), and fewest goals conceded (16). This season, they’ve already conceded 13 goals in six games, with their latest 4-0 defeat coming at the hands of the Washington Spirit. New head coach Chris Armas, appointed in January, is still finding his footing with a rebuilt roster.

The franchise is worth $325 million because of the decisions Brittany Mahomes made when the club was struggling. Getting the team’s performance to match its franchise value is the most difficult task in front of her now.