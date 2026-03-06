Patrick Mahomes & Andy Reid Unhappy as Chiefs Forced to Trade Trent McDuffie – Report

The Kansas City Chiefs made a big offseason move, similar to the time when they traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins. This time, star cornerback Trent McDuffie was traded to the Los Angeles Rams, a decision that surprised many players on the roster. Even quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacted immediately after hearing the news.

On Wednesday, Mahomes summed up his reaction with just one word: “Damn.”

The short message made clear how unexpected the move felt to the Chiefs’ leader. The reactions showed just how important McDuffie was inside the locker room. Losing a key defender like him was clearly not something the team wanted.

Inside the Chiefs’ training facility, the mood was not much different. According to a team source, head coach Andy Reid, general manager Brett Veach, and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo shared a similar disappointment over the decision. McDuffie had become one of the most trusted players on the defense.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kansas City sent McDuffie to the Rams in exchange for four draft picks. The Chiefs received the No. 29 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, along with fifth- and sixth-round picks in 2026 and a third-round pick in 2027.

Other players also reacted with frustration. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy wrote a long “noooooooooooooooo,” while defensive end Charles Omenihu posted “Wheww.” Fellow cornerback Jaylen Watson also showed disappointment as the team said goodbye to one of its top defenders.

McDuffie had been a major part of Kansas City’s success in recent seasons. The two-time All-Pro recorded 178 solo tackles, eight forced fumbles, and three interceptions during his time with the team. His impact helped the Chiefs win back-to-back Super Bowls and reach another championship game in 2024.

Imago Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

While the reactions from players and coaches showed how tough the move was, the Chiefs believed it was necessary for the future. The team wanted more flexibility with draft picks and salary cap space. That bigger plan now shifts the focus to the next step, rebuilding the roster and finding a player who can replace McDuffie.

The Chiefs focus on rebuilding and finding a McDuffie replacement

The Chiefs knew this trade would not be easy, but the front office believed it was necessary. Kansas City wanted more draft picks and financial flexibility to rebuild parts of the roster while staying competitive. General manager Brett Veach recently spoke about the team’s new direction during the offseason.

“The last few years, we were kind of just, like, in a maintenance stage,” Veach said. “Now we’re trying to rebuild this thing again. For a GM and a personnel staff, that’s exciting.”

The move also helped Kansas City’s salary cap situation. Trading McDuffie saved the Chiefs about $13.6 million, giving them more room to make moves before free agency begins. That extra flexibility could allow the Chiefs to target new players at key positions. Running back and pass rusher are two areas where the team may look for help this offseason.

Now, the Chiefs must also find a player to fill McDuffie’s role. Cornerback Josh Jobe from the Seattle Seahawks could be an option. He had 90 solo tackles, half a sack, and an interception last season.

Nick Cross is another candidate, with 72 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception. Safety Alohi Gilman could also help, as he recorded 39 solo tackles with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2025.

The Chiefs have drafted well in the secondary. At the same time, they have hesitated in paying market value to their DBs. Even L’Jarius Sneed was similarly traded two years ago. However, replacing a player of McDuffie’s caliber, a cornerstone of their recent Super Bowl runs, will be the front office’s next great challenge as they work to keep the team’s championship window wide open.